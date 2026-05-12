A stray dog poisoning incident in Karnataka’s Vijayapur has sparked outrage after animal lovers alleged that poisoned food was fed to dogs following a recent attack on a boy. One dog died, while two others were hospitalised for treatment.

The stray dog issue in Vijayapur town has taken a disturbing and tragic turn, triggering concern among residents and animal welfare activists alike. Just days after a young boy was reportedly attacked by stray dogs in the city, another shocking incident has surfaced, raising serious questions about public anger and animal cruelty.

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The latest development has created outrage in several parts of Vijayapur, with animal lovers alleging that stray dogs were deliberately poisoned. The incident has further intensified the ongoing debate surrounding stray dog management and public safety.

Stray Dogs Allegedly Poisoned in Shastri Nagar

The incident was reported near Jannat Hall in the Shastri Nagar area of Vijayapur city. According to allegations, unidentified miscreants mixed poison into food and fed it to stray dogs roaming in the locality.

Out of the three dogs that reportedly consumed the poisoned food, one died on the spot. The remaining two dogs fell seriously ill and were later rescued by animal lovers, who shifted them to a private veterinary hospital for treatment.

Residents in the area expressed shock over the incident, while activists strongly condemned the alleged act of cruelty.

Incident Follows Recent Dog Attack on Boy

The alleged poisoning incident comes close on the heels of a recent stray dog attack on a young boy in Vijayapur’s Rajkumar Layout area. The earlier incident had sparked widespread concern and anger among residents across the city.

Following public pressure, the Vijayapur Mahanagara Palike reportedly initiated measures to relocate stray dogs from certain areas. However, alongside these official efforts, allegations have now emerged that some individuals may have resorted to illegally poisoning stray animals.

The development has further deepened tensions surrounding the stray dog issue in the city.

Animal Welfare Activists Express Outrage

Activists associated with animal welfare organisations have strongly condemned the incident, calling it both cruel and illegal. They stated that harming or poisoning animals is a punishable offence and urged authorities to identify those responsible.

The incident has sparked intense discussion in Vijayapur, with many residents questioning whether public anger over stray dog attacks has crossed dangerous limits.

Animal welfare groups have also demanded a proper investigation into the incident and strict action against those found responsible.