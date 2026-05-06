A three-year-old boy was attacked and dragged nearly 100 feet by a stray dog in Vijayapura, Karnataka. The incident, captured on CCTV, left the child seriously injured and sparked public outrage over rising stray dog menace and lack of civic action.

The growing stray dog menace in Vijayapura has taken a disturbing turn, with a shocking incident leaving residents alarmed and demanding urgent action. On Tuesday evening, a three-year-old boy was attacked by a stray dog while playing outside his house. The animal not only bit the child but also dragged him for nearly 100 feet, creating panic and outrage in the locality.

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Incident Details

The incident occurred in Rajkumar Layout of Vijayapura city at around 6 pm. The child, identified as Viraj Santosh Biradar, was playing in front of his house when a stray dog suddenly attacked him. The dog bit the boy on his back and thigh and then dragged him along the road for a considerable distance.

Horrifying Scene Captured on CCTV

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. Hearing the child’s screams, local residents rushed to the spot. They shouted and threw stones at the dog, forcing it to release the boy and flee. The child was rescued in a critical condition, with severe injuries to his back and thigh.

Child Undergoing Treatment

The injured boy was immediately taken to a private hospital in the city, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His family members are deeply distressed and concerned about his condition.

Public Anger Mounts

The incident has triggered strong reactions from residents, who have criticised Municipal Corporation officials for failing to address the stray dog problem. Locals have expressed fear and frustration, stating that such attacks could happen to anyone if immediate action is not taken.

Residents are now urging authorities to act swiftly to control the stray dog population and ensure public safety. The incident has created a sense of fear in the area, with many parents hesitant to allow their children to play outside.