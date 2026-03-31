In Belagavi, Karnataka, a man was seriously injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Hulloli Hatti village. The victim is in a coma, villagers blame officials for negligence, and authorities are urged to control the stray dog menace immediately.

In a shocking and disturbing incident from Belagavi, a man is fighting for his life after being brutally attacked by a pack of stray dogs. The attack, which took place in Hulloli Hatti village of Hukkeri taluk, has left the entire district shocked and highlights the growing menace of stray dogs in both rural and urban areas. Locals report that such attacks are becoming increasingly frequent, putting residents' lives at risk.

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Attack Leaves Victim in Critical Condition

The victim, Basavaraj Hebballi, a resident of Hulloli Hatti, was suddenly pounced upon by a pack of stray dogs while in the village. The dogs bit him all over his body, leaving him severely injured. Villagers found him lying in a pool of blood and immediately rushed him to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) district hospital. Basavaraj is currently in a coma and receiving emergency treatment, with his condition reported as critical.

Stray Dog Menace Has Been Growing

Locals say this is not an isolated incident. Just a few days ago, an 18-year-old boy was also attacked by stray dogs in the same area. Residents live in constant fear, with children and the elderly hesitant to step outside. The ongoing problem has caused widespread anxiety, and villagers claim that repeated complaints to authorities have gone unanswered.

Villagers Blame Gram Panchayat

Residents have expressed anger and frustration at the local Gram Panchayat, stating, “We have complained to Panchayat officials numerous times to control the stray dogs, but nothing has been done. Their negligence has put a man’s life at risk today.”

Villagers are also upset that no official has visited the village following this serious incident.

Authorities Urged to Take Immediate Action

The incident is being seen as a wake-up call for district administration and Panchayat Raj officials. Locals are demanding that authorities take immediate steps to control the stray dog population and capture aggressive animals. There are also calls for proper compensation for Basavaraj Hebballi’s family. The stray dog menace is not limited to Hulloli Hatti, and officials are urged to implement measures to protect residents across the district.