Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: 'State BJP stands reason for Cauvery Injustice,' says DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expresses dissatisfaction with BJP leaders for failing to address Karnataka's concerns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially regarding the Cauvery issue and pending project clearances. He calls for cooperation on water-related issues and suggests resolving river disputes through dialogue, advocating for a meeting between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu leaders. 

    Karnataka: 'State BJP stands reason for Cauvery Injustice,' says DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 16, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed strong dissatisfaction with BJP leaders and MPs for failing to address the state's concerns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shivakumar accused the BJP of causing problems and injustice to Karnataka regarding the Cauvery issue and the state's interests.

    Speaking to the reporters near the Kumarakrupa guest house in Bengaluru, Shivakumar criticized the BJP for accusing the Congress of playing politics with the Cauvery water issue, stating that they lack the moral high ground to make such claims.

    SC adjourns Cauvery water hearing, protests erupt with farmers hurling on roads

    He highlighted that several projects and works in Karnataka are pending clearance from the Central Environment Department, and the BJP should take responsibility for expediting these clearances, as they are hindering the state's development. Shivakumar emphasized the need to work together on water-related issues and expressed his commitment to working in the state's best interests.

    Shivakumar suggested that river disputes between states could be resolved through dialogue and criticized the lack of cooperation on this matter. He also expressed displeasure with the central government and called for a meeting between the leaders of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to discuss the water issue.

    CM Siddaramaiah tells Tamil Nadu: We don't have water, can't release to Tamil Nadu

    Additionally, legal experts have advised releasing Cauvery water for two days before submitting a petition to the Central Government and the Supreme Court, as non-compliance with the Cauvery Water Management Authority's orders could lead to legal issues. Shivakumar indicated that Karnataka would follow this advice, and he discussed the situation with Union Hydropower Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

    The Siddaramaiah government, following an all-party meeting, decided not to release water, as suggested by the Irrigation Committee, which recommended releasing 5000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2023, 2:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ola Cabs announce their S1 scooters as bike taxi service in Bengaluru vkp

    Ola Cabs announce their S1 scooters as bike taxi service in Bengaluru

    Karnataka: Rush for free bus ride claims two lives in Tumkur; check details vkp

    Karnataka: Rush for free bus ride claims two lives in Tumkur; check details

    Karnataka: HSRP number plates compulsory even for old vehicles, fine if failed vkp

    Karnataka: HSRP number plates compulsory even for old vehicles, fine if failed

    Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara' prequel to be made on budget more than its first part vkp

    Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ prequel to be made on budget more than its first part

    Bengaluru Police arrest two for blackmailing woman with private video vkp

    Bengaluru Police arrest two for blackmailing woman with private video

    Recent Stories

    Everybody free to voice opinion Congress holds key meeting in Hyderabad; check details AJR

    'Everybody free to voice opinion': Congress holds key meeting in Hyderabad; check details

    'RDX' box office collection: Shane Nigam starrer mints Rs 80 cr worldwide; Check details rkn

    'RDX' box office collection: Shane Nigam starrer mints Rs 80 cr worldwide; Check details

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Karan Johar's next film? vma

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Karan Johar's next film?

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-619 September 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-619 September 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Shilpa Shetty speaks up on being attacked by trolls for post-pregnancy weight vma

    Shilpa Shetty speaks up on being attacked by trolls for post-pregnancy weight

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon