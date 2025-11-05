Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the final timetable for 2026 SSLC and II PUC exams. SSLC exams will be held from March 18–April 2 and May 18–25, while II PUC exams run from Feb 28–March 17 and April 25–May 9.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the final timetable for the 2026 SSLC (Class 10) and Second PUC (Class 12) examinations. The announcement provides students, teachers, and schools ample time to plan their preparations, ensuring a systematic approach to study schedules. The complete timetable is now available on the official board website at www.kseab.karnataka.gov.in . Education officials emphasised that this final schedule will not be changed, allowing institutions across the state to align their academic calendars accordingly.

SSLC and PUC Exam Dates

The examinations will follow a two-phase structure to give students an opportunity to improve their performance and manage exam-related stress.

The schedule is as follows:

SSLC Exam-1: March 18 to April 2, 2026

SSLC Exam-2: May 18 to May 25, 2026

Second PUC Exam-1: February 28 to March 17, 2026

Second PUC Exam-2: April 25 to May 9, 2026

Officials noted that this two-exam system, introduced in previous years, continues this academic session to provide students with a fair evaluation opportunity and a chance to improve their results in the second phase.

SSLC Exam-1 Final Timetable

Date and Day Subject Time Total Duration Maximum Marks Mar 18, Wednesday First Language (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English-NCERT, Sanskrit) 10:00 AM - 1:15 PM 3 hours 15 minutes 100 Mar 23, Monday Science, Political Science Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music 10:00 AM - 1:15 PM 2:00 PM - 5:15 PM 3 hours 15 minutes 80 Mar 25, Wednesday Second Language (English, Kannada) 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM 2 hours 45 minutes 80 Mar 28, Saturday Mathematics, Sociology 10:00 AM - 1:15 PM 3 hours, 15 minutes 80 Mar 30, Monday Third Language (Hindi-NCERT, Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu, Marathi) NSQF Subjects (Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Beauty & Wellness, Apparel Made Ups & Home Furnishing, Electronics & Hardware) 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM 10:00 AM - 12:15 PM 2 hours 45 minutes 2 hours, 15 minutes 80 60 April 1, Wednesday Elements of Electrical Engineering-IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Programming in ANSI ‘C’ Economics 10:00 AM - 1:15 PM 3 hours, 15 minutes 80 April 2, Thursday Social Science 10:00 AM - 1:15 PM 3 hours, 15 minutes 80

SSLC Exam 2 Timetable

May 18: First Language

May 19: Science

May 20: Second Language

May 21: Mathematics

May 22: Third Language

May 23: Social Science

May 25: Junior Technical School Subjects

II PUC (Class 12) Examination Schedule

II PUC Exam 1 Timetable:

Feb 28: Kannada, Arabic

Mar 2: Geography, Statistics, Psychology

Mar 3: English

Mar 4: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

Mar 5: History

Mar 6: Physics

Mar 7: Optional Kannada, Business Studies, Geology

Mar 9: Chemistry, Education, Basic Mathematics

Mar 10: Economics

Mar 11: Logic, Electronics, Home Science

Mar 12: Hindi

Mar 13: Political Science

Mar 14: Accountancy, Mathematics

Mar 16: Sociology, Biology, Computer Science

Mar 17: Hindustani Music, Retail, Automobile, Health Care

II PUC Exam 2 Timetable:

Apr 25: Kannada, Arabic

Apr 27: Optional Kannada, Logic, Accountancy, Biology

Apr 28: Political Science, Electronics, Computer Science

Apr 29: Mathematics, Home Science, Basic Mathematics

Apr 30: Economics

May 2: History, Chemistry

May 4: English

May 5: Hindi

May 6: Business Studies, Physics, Education

May 7: Sociology, Statistics

May 8: Geography, Psychology, Geology

May 9: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, Hindustani Music, Electronics, Retail, Automobile, Health Care

Objective of the Two-Exam System

An education department spokesperson explained, “The timetable has been finalised early to help schools and students plan their preparations systematically. The two-phase examination system is designed to reduce stress and provide students with a better opportunity to perform at their best.”

Instructions to Schools and Colleges

All schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka have been instructed to align their academic and preparatory schedules with the announced examination dates. The early release of the timetable aims to facilitate smoother exam management, better teaching planning, and more effective student preparation.