Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the final timetable for 2026 SSLC and II PUC exams. SSLC exams will be held from March 18–April 2 and May 18–25, while II PUC exams run from Feb 28–March 17 and April 25–May 9.
Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the final timetable for the 2026 SSLC (Class 10) and Second PUC (Class 12) examinations. The announcement provides students, teachers, and schools ample time to plan their preparations, ensuring a systematic approach to study schedules. The complete timetable is now available on the official board website at www.kseab.karnataka.gov.in . Education officials emphasised that this final schedule will not be changed, allowing institutions across the state to align their academic calendars accordingly.
SSLC and PUC Exam Dates
The examinations will follow a two-phase structure to give students an opportunity to improve their performance and manage exam-related stress.
The schedule is as follows:
SSLC Exam-1: March 18 to April 2, 2026
SSLC Exam-2: May 18 to May 25, 2026
Second PUC Exam-1: February 28 to March 17, 2026
Second PUC Exam-2: April 25 to May 9, 2026
Officials noted that this two-exam system, introduced in previous years, continues this academic session to provide students with a fair evaluation opportunity and a chance to improve their results in the second phase.
SSLC Exam-1 Final Timetable
|Date and Day
|Subject
|Time
|Total Duration
|Maximum Marks
|Mar 18, Wednesday
|First Language (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English-NCERT, Sanskrit)
|10:00 AM - 1:15 PM
|3 hours 15 minutes
|100
|Mar 23, Monday
Science, Political Science
Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music
10:00 AM - 1:15 PM
2:00 PM - 5:15 PM
|3 hours 15 minutes
|80
|Mar 25, Wednesday
|Second Language (English, Kannada)
|10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|2 hours 45 minutes
|80
|Mar 28, Saturday
|Mathematics, Sociology
|10:00 AM - 1:15 PM
|3 hours, 15 minutes
|80
|Mar 30, Monday
Third Language (Hindi-NCERT, Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu, Marathi)
NSQF Subjects (Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Beauty & Wellness, Apparel Made Ups & Home Furnishing, Electronics & Hardware)
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
10:00 AM - 12:15 PM
2 hours 45 minutes
2 hours, 15 minutes
80
60
|April 1, Wednesday
Elements of Electrical Engineering-IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Programming in ANSI ‘C’
Economics
|10:00 AM - 1:15 PM
|3 hours, 15 minutes
80
|April 2, Thursday
|Social Science
|10:00 AM - 1:15 PM
|3 hours, 15 minutes
|80
SSLC Exam 2 Timetable
May 18: First Language
May 19: Science
May 20: Second Language
May 21: Mathematics
May 22: Third Language
May 23: Social Science
May 25: Junior Technical School Subjects
II PUC (Class 12) Examination Schedule
II PUC Exam 1 Timetable:
Feb 28: Kannada, Arabic
Mar 2: Geography, Statistics, Psychology
Mar 3: English
Mar 4: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
Mar 5: History
Mar 6: Physics
Mar 7: Optional Kannada, Business Studies, Geology
Mar 9: Chemistry, Education, Basic Mathematics
Mar 10: Economics
Mar 11: Logic, Electronics, Home Science
Mar 12: Hindi
Mar 13: Political Science
Mar 14: Accountancy, Mathematics
Mar 16: Sociology, Biology, Computer Science
Mar 17: Hindustani Music, Retail, Automobile, Health Care
II PUC Exam 2 Timetable:
Apr 25: Kannada, Arabic
Apr 27: Optional Kannada, Logic, Accountancy, Biology
Apr 28: Political Science, Electronics, Computer Science
Apr 29: Mathematics, Home Science, Basic Mathematics
Apr 30: Economics
May 2: History, Chemistry
May 4: English
May 5: Hindi
May 6: Business Studies, Physics, Education
May 7: Sociology, Statistics
May 8: Geography, Psychology, Geology
May 9: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, Hindustani Music, Electronics, Retail, Automobile, Health Care
Objective of the Two-Exam System
An education department spokesperson explained, “The timetable has been finalised early to help schools and students plan their preparations systematically. The two-phase examination system is designed to reduce stress and provide students with a better opportunity to perform at their best.”
Instructions to Schools and Colleges
All schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka have been instructed to align their academic and preparatory schedules with the announced examination dates. The early release of the timetable aims to facilitate smoother exam management, better teaching planning, and more effective student preparation.