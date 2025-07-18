The Karnataka government is reconsidering the third exam system for SSLC and PUC students in the 2025–26 academic year. KSEAB has been asked to submit a report on its relevance amid growing opposition from education activists.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is reevaluating the need for the ‘third exam’ for SSLC and Second PUC students for the academic year 2025–26. According to sources, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has been asked to submit an analytical report assessing the necessity and relevance of this additional examination.

Review of Existing Three-Exam System Underway

The current system, which includes three exam opportunities per academic year, has been in place for the past two years. However, high-level discussions are now underway to possibly revise or remove this format. Senior officials from the Education Department have reportedly issued verbal instructions to the board to review the system.

KSEAB is currently conducting meetings to evaluate the third exam’s utility and is preparing a list of its advantages and disadvantages. Sources within the board suggest that the prevailing consensus is that the third exam may no longer be necessary.

KRUPA Organisation Opposes Third Exam

The KRUPA organisation, which has opposed the three-exam system since its inception, has reiterated its stance. Speaking to media, KRUPA president Lokesh Talikatte stated, “The third exam is causing a decline in student interest. As a result, the quality of academic results is also deteriorating. This system was implemented more for the benefit of some officials than for the students.”

He added, “Now the government has come to its senses. It has instructed the board to conduct a survey on the need for a third exam and to submit a detailed report. We believe that two exams per year are sufficient for students.”