Karnataka Government reduces SSLC and PUC passing marks from 35% to 33% starting 2025-26 academic year. Students now need 33% to pass, aligning state exams with CBSE and neighboring states' standards.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka state government is set to implement a significant change in school and pre-university education exams. Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa officially announced that the passing marks for SSLC and II PUC exams will be reduced from 35% to 33%, starting from the 2025-26 academic year.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister stated that this decision aims to improve student pass rates and align Karnataka’s evaluation system with CBSE and neighboring states.

Details of the New Passing Criteria

SSLC: Previously, students were required to score a minimum of 35% (219 marks) out of 625 to pass. Under the new rule, students will pass if they achieve at least 206 marks (33%) out of 625. A minimum of 30 marks in each subject is mandatory.

II PUC: Earlier, students had to score 35% (210 marks) out of 600 to pass. The new criterion lowers this to 198 marks (33%) out of 600, with a mandatory 30 marks in each subject, including written and internal assessments.

Public Opinion Considered

The School Examination Board had circulated a draft notification seeking public feedback on reducing the passing marks. A total of 701 letters supported the 33% mark, while only 8 favored retaining 35%. Respecting the majority opinion, the government decided to implement the 33% criterion from the 2025-26 academic year, explained the minister.

Exam Reforms and Webcasting Success

Minister Bangarappa emphasized the importance of reforming the examination system to ensure students genuinely acquire knowledge, noting that passing exams without proper assessment could cause future problems.

He highlighted the success of conducting exams via webcasting, stating that the three board exams were carried out strictly and without flaws. In SSLC exams this year, the pass rate reached 79%, exceeding the 75% target set by the Chief Minister.

Pending Decisions on Language Marks

The minister clarified that the issue of reducing maximum marks for the first language from 125 to 100 has not yet been finalized. A decision will be made after gathering public opinion on this matter.

Principal Secretary Rashmi, Commissioner Vikas Kishore Suralkar, and other senior officials were present at the press conference.