Karnataka has scrapped marks for the third language in SSLC exams, introducing a grading system instead. The change reduces the total score to 525 and aims to ease academic pressure on students. The new rule will be implemented from the current academic year.

In a significant policy shift aimed at easing academic pressure on students, the Karnataka government has announced that marks obtained in the third language will no longer be included in the final SSLC (Class 10) total score. The decision was officially announced by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, marking a major change in the state’s evaluation system from the current academic year.

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A Win For Pro-Kannada Groups

The decision follows a long-standing demand from several pro-Kannada organisations, which had been urging the government to exclude Hindi as a compulsory scoring subject. Earlier in the day, leaders of these groups met Minister Madhu Bangarappa at his residence to discuss the issue.

Following the meeting, the minister held discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after which the government agreed to accept what it termed a “just demand”.

No Marks, Only Grades For Third Language

Under the revised system, marks obtained in the third language, whether Hindi or any other language, will not be added to the overall score. Instead, students will receive only a grade for that subject on their marksheets.

However, appearing for the examination remains mandatory. The minister clarified that while students must take the exam, their performance will be reflected only in the form of a grade.

Total Marks Reduced To 525

Previously, the SSLC examination carried a total of 625 marks. With the exclusion of the 100 marks allotted to the third language, the final score will now be calculated out of 525 marks.

The government believes that this change will help reduce academic stress among students while maintaining assessment standards. The new system will be implemented from the current academic year.

Shift In Language Policy

The move comes amid ongoing debates in Karnataka over language policy and concerns regarding the imposition of Hindi. The government’s decision appears to prioritise Kannada while reducing the burden of scoring in an additional language.

Importantly, the grading system will apply to any third language chosen by students and is not limited to Hindi alone.

Mixed Reactions From Stakeholders

The announcement has received mixed reactions from students and parents. While some have welcomed the reduction in academic pressure, others have expressed concern that the change may affect how seriously students approach learning a third language.

Meanwhile, pro-Kannada organisations have strongly supported the government’s decision.