A Chikkamagaluru student was shocked after his SSLC marksheet showed 28 marks in English. The scanned answer sheet later revealed he had actually scored 72. The error, caused by a data entry mistake, has raised concerns over accuracy in the examination system.

In a striking case that highlights how technical errors can deeply affect students, a boy from Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district was left distressed after his SSLC marksheet showed just 28 marks in English. The situation took a dramatic turn when the scanned copy of his answer sheet revealed that he had actually scored 72 marks, exposing a serious lapse in the evaluation process.

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What Exactly Happened?

The student, Ramadatta Sharma of Government High School in Sringeri town, was shocked when the SSLC results were announced and he was shown to have scored only 28 marks in English. Known to be a bright student, the result came as a huge blow to both him and his family. Ramadatta was left in tears, feeling that a grave injustice had been done.

Teachers Step In To Boost His Morale

Even his teachers found the unusually low marks suspicious. They visited Ramadatta’s home to console him and reassure him of his performance.

“We know you wrote the exam well. Stay strong,” they told him, urging him to remain patient until the scanned copy of his answer sheet became available.

Board’s Major Blunder Exposed

Acting on his teachers’ advice, Ramadatta applied for a scanned copy of his English answer sheet. When it arrived, a major error by the examination board came to light. The answer sheet clearly showed that he had secured 72 marks. However, due to a data entry mistake, only 28 marks had been recorded in the system.

Relief For Student, Questions Raised

Ramadatta Sharma, who was wrongly denied 44 marks, can now breathe a sigh of relief after seeing his actual score. His family has also expressed relief, with the student finally regaining his confidence.

Parents Demand Accountability

The incident has sparked concern among parents, who are demanding greater care and accuracy from the examination board while entering marks. They say such errors can have serious consequences for a student’s future. Meanwhile, the teachers of Sringeri Government High School are being widely appreciated for their timely support and intervention.