    Karnataka: South Bengaluru traffic police seize 85 vehicles with fines exceeding Rs. 50,000

    In a proactive move to enforce traffic regulations and curb violations, the South Traffic Division police in Bengaluru conducted a targeted operation, resulting in the seizure of 84 two-wheelers and 1 car. These vehicles were found to have accumulated fines exceeding Rs.50,000 each due to various traffic infractions.
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

    The operation, spearheaded by South Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shivprakash Devaraj, was prompted by a directive from Joint Commissioner of Police M.N. Anucheth to crack down on offenders with significant fines. Under the directive, traffic police officers were instructed to take strict action against individuals who had amassed fines of over Rs.50,000, signalling a zero-tolerance approach towards repeated traffic violations.
     
    Utilising advanced surveillance technology, including sophisticated cameras, the authorities identified and targeted vehicles involved in a range of traffic violations, such as driving without a helmet, disregarding traffic signals, and failing to wear seat belts. This method of enforcement through photographic evidence underscores a shift towards more efficient and technology-driven approaches to ensuring compliance with traffic regulations.
     
    The crackdown revealed a staggering 10,210 violation cases registered against the impounded vehicles, amounting to a total fine of approximately Rs.1.07 crore.
     
    In response to this enforcement action, traffic police officials have initiated the necessary legal procedures, including issuing notices to the owners of the impounded vehicles. These notices serve as a formal notification of the violations committed and provide an opportunity for the vehicle owners to address the fines and rectify their non-compliant behaviour.
     

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
