    Karnataka: Skeleton found at Kunigal in Tumkur, investigation underway

    Mysterious skeletal discoveries in Kunigal and Chitradurga have shocked locals. A skeleton, potentially Ranjitha's, found in a lake in Kunigal sparked concern due to her six-month disappearance. Personal items nearby intensified suspicions. Simultaneously, an abandoned house in Chitradurga revealed three decomposed skeletons, likely 8-10 years old, baffling the community. Police have launched investigations into both cases.

    Karnataka: Skeleton found at Kunigal in Tumkur, investigation underway
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 8:57 AM IST

    Residents of Kunigal, a town nestled in Karnataka’s Tumkur district, were taken aback by the discovery of a mysterious skeleton in Kitnagamangala lake. Believed to be that of Ranjitha from Kallipallya village, the unsettling find has sent shockwaves through the community. Ranjitha was reported missing for the past six months, heightening the suspicions. 

    Along with the remains, a collection of personal items nearby—a leg chain, nightie, and bracelets. Authorities swiftly intervened, dispatching the skeletal remains to a forensic laboratory for examination.

    Karnataka: 5 skeletons discovered at former PWD official’s residence in Chitradurga; Investigations underway

    Simultaneously, a parallel and haunting incident emerged on the outskirts of Chitradurga city, where an abandoned house held secrets of its own. The forgotten residence, once belonging to Jagannath Reddy, revealed three skeletons in a state of advanced decomposition, indicating a timeline of 8-10 years since their demise. Positioned opposite the Kabirananda Community Bhawan at Challakere toll gate, this dreadful discovery has left locals in disbelief.

    The police have been vigilant, registering cases at Kunigal police station and launching thorough investigations into both occurrences. 

