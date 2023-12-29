Karnataka: 5 skeletons discovered at former PWD official’s residence in Chitradurga; Investigations underway

Five skeletons were found in an abandoned house in Chitradurga, prompting investigations. Jagannath Reddy's family, out of contact for years, raised suspicions. Speculation surrounds their fate, including Reddy's possible demise. Officials, including Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar, stress the need for a thorough investigation into the disturbing discovery, engaging forensic and medical experts.

An eerie discovery unfolded in Chitradurga as five skeletons were unearthed from a derelict house, sparking a flurry of investigations. The house, situated on District Jail Road in Chitradurga City, had been abandoned for nearly a decade, holding a chilling secret within its walls.

The revelation of three skeletons found in mysterious circumstances within the premises prompted a swift response from the authorities. Deputy Superintendent of Police Anilkumar conducted an on-site inspection following the unsettling find reported at the Chitradurga police station.



Kerala: Carcass of wild elephant with broken tusk found buried in rubber plantation in Thrissur

The unsettling revelation came to light after a complaint was lodged by a relative, Pawan Kumar, at the station. The house belonged to Jagannath Reddy and his family, including his wife Premakka, daughter Triveni, and sons Krishna Reddy and Narendra Reddy. They seemingly cut off contact with their relatives and neighbours for several years.

Speculation arose about the fate of the family, especially as Jagannath Reddy, an 80-year-old retired Executive Engineer from Doddavvanahalli, Chitradurga, hadn't been seen for quite some time. His background included a brief tenure as an Executive Engineer in the Tumkur PWD Department.

Residents expressed concern and surprise over the mysterious circumstances leading to five deaths within the same household. Despite their amiable nature and lack of enmity with anyone, the family had remained out of contact with relatives and neighbours for three to four years, raising suspicions about their well-being.

The investigation took a more concerning turn when it was suggested that one of the skeletons found might belong to Jagannath Reddy himself. There's a suspicion surrounding the circumstances of his possible demise three years ago, leading to a formal complaint and the initiation of legal procedures by the police.



Kolkata police reconstructs Salt Lake’s human skeleton recovery case

High-ranking officials, including East Zone IGP Thyagarajan and SP Dharmender Kumar Meena, visited the site for inspection. Thyagarajan expressed shock at the grim discovery, highlighting the foul odour permeating the house. Forensic experts are currently analyzing the scene, and medical professionals will examine the remains, aiming to unravel the truth behind this disturbing series of events.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar from Tumkur addressed the concerning find, emphasizing the necessity of a thorough investigation. The case, involving the unexplained deaths within Jagannath Reddy's residence, has gripped local attention, with the truth anticipated to emerge following detailed examinations and inquiries by the authorities.