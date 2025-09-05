Karnataka police arrested six people, including a woman, in Udupi over a shocking honey trap case. The accused extorted money, assaulted the complainant, and were swiftly apprehended following a complaint filed by Sandeep Kumar.

Udupi: Kundapura police in Udupi district have arrested six people, including a woman, in connection with a honey trap case that shocked the local community. Acting swiftly on a complaint filed by Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Kasaragod, the police apprehended all the accused within hours. The operation showcased the efficiency and rapid response of Karnataka police in tackling crimes involving extortion and harassment.

Arrested Accused

The accused arrested in the case include:

Abdul Sawad, Navunda Badakere

Saifulla, Gulvadi resident

Mohammad Nasir Sharif, Hangaluru

Abdul Sattar, Muduguppadi

Abdul Aziz

Asma, a woman originally from M Kodi

Case Background

The case came to light after Sandeep Kumar filed a complaint stating that he had come into contact with the accused about three months ago during a visit to Kundapura. On September 2nd, one of the accused, Asma, allegedly lured him into an inappropriate relationship. She invited him to her rented house, where she called the other accused to the location, setting the stage for the extortion and assault.

Assault and Extortion

Once at the house, the accused threatened the complainant and demanded ₹3 lakh. When he attempted to escape, they tied him with a rope and assaulted him. They stole cash he had on him and forced him to transfer money via Google Pay, extracting ₹30,000, and also extorted ₹40,000 through Paytm. The accused reportedly threatened to kill him if he did not comply further and harassed him in various other ways.

Swift Police Action

Within three hours of Sandeep Kumar filing the complaint, Kundapura police conducted a swift operation and arrested all six accused. Cases have been registered against them under charges including assault, robbery, extortion, and threats. The police have assured strict legal action against the accused and are continuing investigations to uncover any further involvement in similar crimes.