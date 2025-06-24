A 26-year-old woman was groped and assaulted near Bengaluru's Jigani area. Accused John Richard and his father were arrested after viral videos surfaced. The victim claims she was molested, beaten, and later threatened at home.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident that sparked public outrage, a 26-year-old woman was molested and physically assaulted by a group of men in Jigani, near Bannerghatta on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Sunday evening. The attack occurred in Prabhakar Reddy Layout near Mylasandra between 4 and 5 pm.

Videos of the assault surfaced online, prompting police action. The main accused, John Richard (24), and his father, Kanikya Swamy, a local businessman, were detained by the police on Monday. Authorities have launched a manhunt to nab the remaining accused, some of whom are still at large.

Woman assaulted in broad daylight

According to Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba, the woman was on her way to a local shop when John, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and ganja, accosted her with lewd remarks. He blocked her path, groped her, and physically assaulted her.

Initially, some of the men with John attempted to stop him but eventually stood by and allowed the attack to continue. The woman, a beautician and mother of two, tried to defend herself but was overpowered.

A two-wheeler rider passing by rescued the woman and escorted her home. However, the ordeal escalated when John and his associates followed her, jumped over her compound wall, and continued to verbally threaten her.

Victim speaks out: "They molested and beat me"

Speaking to the media, the woman said, “They waylaid me, harassed and assaulted me under the influence of alcohol and ganja. When locals intervened, they attacked them too. I ran home, but they followed me and jumped over the gate.”

She further alleged that John's parents later arrived at her house, accused her and her male friend, a gym trainer, of assaulting their son, and left only after being warned that CCTV footage captured the attack.

Police delay questioned; counter-complaint filed

The survivor claimed she tried to file an FIR on Sunday, but police only recorded statements and asked both parties to return the next morning. On Monday, after receiving fresh threats from the accused's parents, she returned to lodge the complaint.

Meanwhile, Mary Pushpa, John’s mother, filed a counter-complaint alleging that her son was assaulted by the gym trainer during the scuffle.

Police have confirmed that cases under sections related to sexual harassment, assault, criminal intimidation, and wrongful restraint have been registered. SP CK Baba said, “We have detained two of the accused and efforts are ongoing to arrest others involved.”