Tumakuru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requested Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to postpone the inauguration of the newly built Sigandur bridge in Shivamogga.

As the Chief Minister was unable to attend the scheduled event.

Parameshwara Confirms CM’s Request

Speaking to the reporters, G Parameshwara said, “A bridge has been constructed in Shivamogga with the help of the Union and the Government... Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wanted to inaugurate the bridge. The CM had requested him to postpone because he won't be able to attend the inauguration program... If it had been postponed, then the CM would also have been able to attend the program...”

CM Not Informed About Event Finalisation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, requesting to reschedule the foundation laying ceremony for the Shivamogga National Highway project, which is scheduled to be held today.

He said that he was not consulted before the finalisation of the project's dedication and foundation ceremony on July 14, despite his name being included in the draft invitation card.

"I have not been intimated about this programme in advance, and an inauguration programme of various developmental schemes is already scheduled under my Chairmanship in Indi Taluka, Vijyapura District on the same day," Siddaramaiah said in a letter.

CM Urges MoRTH to Coordinate with State

Asking Gadkari to instruct his department to coordinate while organising such events, the CM said that it would have been "appropriate" for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to have consulted with the Karnataka government before scheduling the state-level programs.

"It would have been more appropriate for MoRTH to have consulted with the State Government before scheduling the State Level programmes. Therefore, I request you to instruct the department to coordinate with the state government while organising such programmes. Also, I request you to postpone this programme and provide me a couple of dates convenient to you, so that I would be able to join you in this significant state-level programme," the letter read.

Gadkari-Led Event Scheduled for July 14 in Shivamogga

This comes as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, along with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), was organising a "Dedication to Nation and Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony" program on July 14 at Nehru Field in Shimoga district.