    Karnataka SHOCKER! Man attempts to rape IT professional on Bengaluru-Manipal train, arrested

    Manipal Police swiftly arrested 22-year-old Mohammed Shuraim from Bhatkal within 24 hours of his attempted rape on a Bangalore-Murdeshwar train. The arrest followed a thorough investigation, aided by the victim's complaint and the Railway Madad app, ensuring a prompt resolution to the incident.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 1:38 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

    In a swift and decisive response to a distressing incident, Manipal Police have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of attempting to rape a young woman on the Bengaluru-Murdeshwar train. The arrest was made within 24 hours of the incident, showcasing the police’s efficiency in tackling such grave offences.

    The accused, identified as Mohammed Shuraim from Bhatkal, was detained after a rigorous investigation that unfolded quickly following the young woman’s complaint. The incident occurred on the morning of August 25, while the train was nearing Udupi. The woman, who was travelling from Bengaluru to Udupi for Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, reported that Shuraim began harassing her as the train approached its destination.

    The assault happened just half an hour before the train was set to arrive in Udupi. Shuraim's unwanted advances led to an attempted rape, which the young woman resisted. Despite Shuraim’s hasty apology, the woman reported the incident immediately. She notified the Udupi Railway Police and filed a complaint through the Railway Madad app, which played a crucial role in the rapid response.

    Faced with the challenge of identifying the perpetrator among thousands of passengers, Manipal Police embarked on a meticulous investigation. They began by collecting details of all passengers on the train. With the help of the victim's description, they created a shortlist of potential suspects. The breakthrough came when police discovered that Shuraim had alighted at Bhatkal. This led to a review of CCTV footage from Bhatkal station and a comparison with passenger records.

    The investigation, carried out in three stages, ultimately led to Shuraim’s arrest at his residence in Bhatkal.

