    Kolkata Police denies 'suicide' claim in trainee doctor's rape-murder case

    The controversy arose after audio clips purportedly featuring phone conversations between the victim's parents and a hospital staff member surfaced online. In these recordings, the caller, identifying herself as the assistant superintendent of the hospital, informed the parents about their daughter's deteriorating condition and eventual death.

    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 12:11 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

    Kolkata Police denied ever labeling the death of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as suicide, refuting claims made in viral audio clips. On Friday (August 30) Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Central Division Indira Mukherjee said that Kolkata Police never made any such assertion, contradicting the narrative circulating on social media.

    The controversy arose after audio clips purportedly featuring phone conversations between the victim's parents and a hospital staff member surfaced online. In these recordings, the caller, identifying herself as the assistant superintendent of the hospital, informed the parents about their daughter's deteriorating condition and eventual death.

    Chhatrapati Shivaji statue collapse: Police arrest structural consultant amid rising tensions

    The conversation, reportedly in Bangla, was transcribed by PTI and revealed a progression in the hospital's communication—from saying the victim was "a little ill" to declaring her "very critical" and finally suggesting she "may have died by suicide."

    Asianet Newsable has not independently verified the authenticity of the audio clips. However, the recordings align with earlier claims made by the victim's family, who received these distressing calls shortly before learning of their daughter's death.

    The first call, made at 10:53 AM, urged the victim's father to rush to the hospital, citing his daughter's sudden illness. A subsequent call stressed the severity of her condition, and the final call vaguely suggested a suicide while confirming her death.

    Supreme Court case backlog hits record high of 83,000 despite increased judge strength and reforms

    The inconsistencies in the hospital's statements have raised suspicions among investigators, prompting concerns that there might have been an attempt to cover up the crime. The case has sparked widespread outrage, with demands for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the doctor's death.

