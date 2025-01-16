Karnataka HORROR caught on cam: Bank staff shot dead during ATM refill in Bidar, Rs 93 lakh looted (WATCH)

In Bidar, Karnataka, armed miscreants attacked agency staff refilling an SBI ATM, killing one and injuring another critically. The robbers used pepper spray, fired eight shots, and fled with Rs 93 lakh. Police launched a manhunt, raising concerns over cash transfer security.

In a shocking incident in Bidar, Karnataka, a deadly attack unfolded at dawn near the SBI head office, located close to the Bidar District Collector's office. The incident occurred when agency staff arrived in a PSC vehicle to deposit cash into an ATM at Shivaji Chowk.

Two armed miscreants on a bike intercepted the vehicle and opened fire on the staff. One employee, identified as Giri Venkatesh, was shot dead on the spot, while another staff member was critically injured. The criminals also used pepper spray on the staff before fleeing with Rs 93 lakh in cash. The attack took place just as the employees began refilling the ATM. The miscreants fired eight rounds to execute the robbery. The deceased employee was shot five times while he attempted to open the vehicle door.

The dramatic daylight heist has sent shockwaves across the district. Police teams promptly arrived at the scene and launched a detailed investigation. Roads surrounding the area were locked down as authorities began an intense manhunt for the culprits. Eyewitnesses reported the swift and brazen nature of the attack. The criminals executed their plan within minutes, leaving behind a trail of chaos. The injured employee is undergoing treatment, and his condition remains critical.

This incident highlights the growing concern over security lapses in cash-handling operations. The local police have assured the public of stringent measures to bring the attackers to justice and prevent such incidents in the future.

Latest Videos