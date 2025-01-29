Karnataka SHOCKER! 20-year-old woman raped by factory worker in Bidadi, accused arrested

A 20-year-old woman from Odisha was raped by a factory worker, Manju Alam (32), in Bidadi, Karnataka. The accused entered her house while she was alone and assaulted her. Police arrested him after the victim’s family reported the crime. She is receiving medical treatment.

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman was raped by a worker who forcibly entered her house in Abbanakuppe village near Bidadi, Ramanagara district. The accused, identified as Manju Alam (32), hailing from Hassan, has been arrested by the Bidadi police.

According to reports, the victim, originally from Odisha, was living in the Bidadi industrial area with her family, who had migrated for work. The incident took place when her family members were away at work, leaving her alone at home. Seizing the opportunity, Manju Alam allegedly entered the house and assaulted her. Despite her attempts to resist, he overpowered her, committed the crime, and fled the scene.



When the victim’s family returned, they found her in distress and immediately took her to the hospital. The hospital authorities then informed the police. A case has been registered at the Bidadi police station, and an investigation is underway.



The accused, who is married and has children, worked at a factory in Bidadi. Reports suggest that he had been keeping an eye on the victim and took advantage of her being alone. The police acted swiftly and arrested him.

The survivor is currently receiving medical treatment, while her family seeks justice. The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of women in the region.

