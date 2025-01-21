Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman waiting for bus at KR Market allegedly gang-raped by labourers; Two arrested

A woman in Bengaluru was allegedly gang-raped and robbed by two labourers at K.R. Market while waiting for a bus. Struggling after leaving her husband’s home, she sought directions to Yelahanka but was assaulted and robbed. Police arrested the accused, and investigations continue.

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman waiting for bus at KR Market allegedly gang-raped by labourers; Two arrested vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 10:11 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 10:11 AM IST

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a woman who was waiting for a bus in K.R. Market late at night was allegedly gang-raped and robbed by two men. The incident occurred around 11:30 PM near Godown Street, under the jurisdiction of K.R. Market Police Station.  

The victim, a mother of four daughters, had come from Tamil Nadu to visit her brother in Bengaluru. She was at K.R. Market, looking for a bus to Yelahanka, when she approached the accused for directions. The two men, identified as Saravan and Ganesh, labourers in the market, offered to guide her but instead took her to a secluded spot on Godown Street and assaulted her.  

'We demand capital punishment': IMA reacts after life sentence for Sanjay Roy in RG Kar rape-murder case

After the assault, the men allegedly stole her mobile phone, ₹650 in cash, a gold bracelet, earrings, silver anklets, and her tali (mangalsutra) before fleeing the scene. They also threatened her not to report the incident to anyone.  

The victim’s ordeal is heartrending. Married at a young age, she was abandoned by her husband after having four daughters. Following her husband’s second marriage, she left her home due to disputes and sought refuge in an ashram where she had been raised as a child.  

Struggling to make ends meet, the woman moved from one place to another. After briefly staying with her sister and then working as a housekeeper at a paying guest accommodation, she decided to visit her brother, hoping to find some stability.  

Without enough money for bus fare, she tried to use a free bus service but was denied entry as she did not have her Aadhaar card. Determined, she managed to collect ₹650 by seeking help near the market to get her card printed and buy a ticket. Tragically, it was during this effort that she encountered the accused, who lured her under the pretext of helping her reach Yelahanka.  

Karnataka court allows ex-MP Prajwal Revanna to view 'obscene' videos evidence in court amid ongoing rape case

Following the victim's complaint, the case was registered at the Bengaluru Central Women’s Police Station. Saravan and Ganesh were arrested soon after. Both men, who worked as labourers in the market, are now in police custody as investigations continue.  

The incident has sparked outrage, shedding light on the vulnerability of women, especially those in distress. Authorities have assured strict action against the culprits and promised to support the victim in her recovery.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka: 3 workers beaten for returning late to work in Vijayapura, video posted on Instagram (WATCH) vkp

Karnataka: 3 workers beaten for returning late to work in Vijayapura, video posted on Instagram (WATCH)

Karnataka SHOCKER! Kerala businessman robbed, miscreants flee with car near Mysuru; WATCH viral video vkp

Karnataka SHOCKER! Kerala businessman robbed, miscreants flee with car near Mysuru; WATCH viral video

Metro train pilot saves life of young man attempting suicide at Jalahalli station, Bengaluru vkp

Ex-Air Force officer attempts suicide at Bengaluru's Jalahalli metro station, rescued

Bengaluru techie duped of Rs 2.80 crore with 'free mobile gift' scam vkp

Bengaluru techie duped of Rs 2.80 crore with 'free mobile gift' scam

Karnataka HORROR! Pregnant cow brutally slaughtered, meat stolen; Calf mutilated in Uttara Kannada vkp

Karnataka HORROR! Pregnant cow brutally slaughtered, meat stolen; Calf mutilated in Uttara Kannada

Recent Stories

Yogi Govt sets up 16 firewood depots for Mahakumbh, launches online booking service

Yogi Govt sets up 16 firewood depots for Mahakumbh, launches online booking service

Smriti Mandhana leads RCB to WPL 2024 victory: Performance stats NTI

Smriti Mandhana leads RCB to WPL 2024 victory: Performance stats

Anushka Sharma's DIY banana hair mask for dandruff and dryness RBA

Anushka Sharma's DIY banana hair mask for dandruff and dryness

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price leaked ahead of January 22 launch check details gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Price LEAKED ahead of January 22 launch | Check details

PHOTOS Sonam Kapoor inspired stylish dresses for 35+ women RBA

(PHOTOS) Sonam Kapoor inspired stylish dresses for 35+ women

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Video Icon
Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Video Icon
‘Industry Mein Aisa Kaha Jaata Tha...’: Kangana Ranaut Over Ban on Her Film Emergency in Punjab

‘Industry Mein Aisa Kaha Jaata Tha...’: Kangana Ranaut Over Ban on Her Film Emergency in Punjab

Video Icon
Biden Reflects on His Legacy in Emotional FAREWELL Video from People's House | WATCH

Biden Reflects on His Legacy in Emotional FAREWELL Video from People's House | WATCH

Video Icon
Karanveer Mehra's Hilarious Response to Trolls after Winning Bigg Boss 18

Karanveer Mehra's Hilarious Response to Trolls after Winning Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon