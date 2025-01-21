Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman waiting for bus at KR Market allegedly gang-raped by labourers; Two arrested

A woman in Bengaluru was allegedly gang-raped and robbed by two labourers at K.R. Market while waiting for a bus. Struggling after leaving her husband’s home, she sought directions to Yelahanka but was assaulted and robbed. Police arrested the accused, and investigations continue.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a woman who was waiting for a bus in K.R. Market late at night was allegedly gang-raped and robbed by two men. The incident occurred around 11:30 PM near Godown Street, under the jurisdiction of K.R. Market Police Station.

The victim, a mother of four daughters, had come from Tamil Nadu to visit her brother in Bengaluru. She was at K.R. Market, looking for a bus to Yelahanka, when she approached the accused for directions. The two men, identified as Saravan and Ganesh, labourers in the market, offered to guide her but instead took her to a secluded spot on Godown Street and assaulted her.



After the assault, the men allegedly stole her mobile phone, ₹650 in cash, a gold bracelet, earrings, silver anklets, and her tali (mangalsutra) before fleeing the scene. They also threatened her not to report the incident to anyone.

The victim’s ordeal is heartrending. Married at a young age, she was abandoned by her husband after having four daughters. Following her husband’s second marriage, she left her home due to disputes and sought refuge in an ashram where she had been raised as a child.

Struggling to make ends meet, the woman moved from one place to another. After briefly staying with her sister and then working as a housekeeper at a paying guest accommodation, she decided to visit her brother, hoping to find some stability.

Without enough money for bus fare, she tried to use a free bus service but was denied entry as she did not have her Aadhaar card. Determined, she managed to collect ₹650 by seeking help near the market to get her card printed and buy a ticket. Tragically, it was during this effort that she encountered the accused, who lured her under the pretext of helping her reach Yelahanka.



Following the victim's complaint, the case was registered at the Bengaluru Central Women’s Police Station. Saravan and Ganesh were arrested soon after. Both men, who worked as labourers in the market, are now in police custody as investigations continue.

The incident has sparked outrage, shedding light on the vulnerability of women, especially those in distress. Authorities have assured strict action against the culprits and promised to support the victim in her recovery.

