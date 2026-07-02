Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Police arrested a retired inspector of the Legal Metrology department for accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe. He was allegedly collecting the money for a Deputy Controller to settle a case against a petrol pump owner in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Police on Thursday caught a retired Legal Metrology (Naptol) inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on behalf of the in-charge Deputy Controller of the department in Bhopal.

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The accused have been identified as Hariprasad Patel, a retired inspector of the Legal Metrology Office, Bhopal, and Nasimuddin, in-charge Deputy Controller and Inspector of the department, according to an official release.

Details of the Complaint

The Lokayukta Police stated that complainant, identified as Amit Singh Baghel, a fuel station operator in Bhopal, had lodged a complaint on June 24 alleging that in-charge Deputy Controller of the Legal Metrology department, Nasimuddin had demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh for resolving a case related to his petrol pump.

The complainant alleged that during an inspection of the petrol pump, the Legal Metrology department had sealed three fuel nozzles and registered a case against him. To settle the case and complete the stamping process, Nasimuddin allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh as a bribe.

The Trap and Arrest

Acting on the complaint, the Lokayukta Police constituted a trap team and raided a restaurant located near the Board office square in the city. During the operation, Hariprasad Patel was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

According to the Lokayukta, Patel had reached the spot to collect the bribe on the instructions of Nasimuddin. As soon as he accepted the bribe from the complainant, the trap team apprehended him immediately red-handed. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)