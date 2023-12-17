Karnataka 'Shakti' funding crisis: Minister Ramalinga Reddy assures relief, additional funds awaited

The Karnataka government's Shakti Yojana has reached an alarming low rate, which has raised concerns about the scheme in the state. Reports state that the yojana is being a burden on the government, as it is currently providing financial assistance to the four corporations of Karnataka transport department.

The transport corporations are urgently seeking additional funding from the government to avoid potential setbacks, as 99% of the allocated grant for the current phase of the project, amounting to a staggering 1,578 crores, has already been utilized. With three months still remaining for the project's implementation, the transport corporations are urgently seeking additional funding from the government to avoid potential setbacks. The 'Shakti' scheme, which aims to facilitate free travel for women passengers on general transport buses operated by the four transport corporations, has achieved immense success.

This year alone, from June 11th to December 9th, a remarkable 115.19 crore women passengers availed themselves of free bus travel. However, the unforeseen financial strain has prompted transport corporations to demand an increase in the grant to sustain the initiative successfully. The implementation of the 'Shakti' scheme has exceeded expectations, with an average of 60 to 65 lakh women benefiting from the programme daily.

The magnitude of the issue becomes apparent when considering the project's overall expenditure. Originally estimated at 3,500 to 4,000 crores annually, the scheme has witnessed an alarming rate of spending, averaging Rs 450 crores per month. Consequently, projections indicate that the total cost of the project may reach Rs 5,400 crores by the years 2024–25.

The government has received a proposal for additional funds in response to the financial challenges. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy reassured the public that the Chief Minister has pledged to provide the necessary grants, alleviating concerns about potential disruptions to the 'Shakti' Yojana.