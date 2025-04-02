Lifestyle
Many types of designer bindis are available in the market, which you can apply according to your face cut. You can apply a white dots bindi with a lotus flower design.
Gemstone-studded bindis are in high demand during the festive season. This type of bindi can be worn with a saree, suit, or lehenga. It will make the face look radiant.
Many ladies also like to wear tilak design bindis. This type of bindi looks great on women with long and round faces. You can also create a design with white color with this Hindi.
Designer bindis look quite stunning on a beautiful face. You can create your favorite designer bindi on your forehead with red and white colors.
Stylish bindis will completely change the look of your forehead and face. Many types of stylish bindis are available in the market.
Banjara bindis also look good on the face. Young girls like to wear such bindis. Banjara bindi designs are available in shops.
Wearing Chanda bindi is also a big trend. This design of bindi is also available in the market. You can wear this bindi straight or diagonally on your forehead.
