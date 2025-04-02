user
Saturn-Mercury conjunction brings wealth and promotions for these 3 zodiac signs

Saturn recently transited into Pisces and is currently situated in the Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra.

Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 4:28 PM IST

Saturn and Mercury in Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra: Saturn is already in Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra, and now on April 3rd, Mercury will also transit and enter the same Nakshatra. This will create a conjunction of Mercury and Saturn in Purva Bhadrapada. This conjunction is likely to brighten the fortunes of certain zodiac signs, potentially leading to promotions and salary increases. Let's find out about those lucky zodiac signs.

The conjunction of Mercury and Saturn will bring positive results for Taurus individuals. You will see remarkable improvement in your financial situation. You may recover stuck money. You might attain a higher position. Your long-awaited dream of getting a promotion may come true. You may get new responsibilities at work. There will be profits in business. You may travel abroad.

Also read: Saturn-Rahu Conjunction 2025: These 5 zodiac signs will gain wealth

The conjunction of Saturn and Mercury will be very beneficial for Libra individuals. There may be a huge increase in income. Your bank balance will increase. Your plans will be successful. Wishes will be fulfilled. You will get a promotion. Fame will increase. Many positive changes in life will fill you with enthusiasm. Unemployed people may get jobs.

Saturn is in Pisces, which means the second phase of 'Sati' is going on for Pisces, which is very painful. But the conjunction of Saturn and Mercury in Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will give some relief to Pisces individuals for some time. Your confidence will increase. This will increase the attraction of your personality. You may get good news related to children. A big issue can be resolved.

Also read: Born on these 4 dates? Numerology suggests you may gain unexpected wealth

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

