Sara Tendulkar takes charge as Mumbai Franchise Owner in Global e-Cricket Premier League
Sara Tendulkar becomes Mumbai franchise owner for GEPL Season 2, marking a significant milestone in the growing popularity of e-sports and cricket's digital evolution.
JetSynthesys has announced a thrilling development for the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL), with Sara Tendulkar taking on the role of the Mumbai franchise owner for Season 2. This strategic partnership signals the increasing popularity of esports in India and promises to elevate the league to new heights in the upcoming season.
The GEPL, known as the world’s largest e-cricket league, has seen remarkable growth since its debut, with registrations skyrocketing to 910,000 this season. Its multiplatform reach of over 70 million viewers and millions of minutes streamed has solidified its position as a leader in cricket esports, attracting global attention.
Sara Tendulkar’s entry as a franchise owner brings a new level of enthusiasm to the Mumbai team. Her love for cricket and deep-rooted connection to the city makes her the ideal ambassador for the team. Her role will undoubtedly help foster a stronger connection between esports and traditional sports fans, particularly cricket enthusiasts.
Rajan Navani, CEO of JetSynthesys, expressed his excitement over Sara joining the GEPL. He highlighted her influence as a Gen Z icon and her immense popularity in the digital space, which will play a pivotal role in expanding the reach of e-sports across India. This partnership promises to drive greater fan engagement for the league.
With Season 2 of GEPL set to feature enhanced gameplay and elite players, the league will be more competitive than ever. The addition of Sara Tendulkar as a franchise owner marks a new chapter for GEPL, bridging the worlds of entertainment, sports, and technology, and paving the way for an exciting future for e-cricket.
