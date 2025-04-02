Sara Tendulkar takes charge as Mumbai Franchise Owner in Global e-Cricket Premier League

Read Full Gallery

Sara Tendulkar becomes Mumbai franchise owner for GEPL Season 2, marking a significant milestone in the growing popularity of e-sports and cricket's digital evolution.



JetSynthesys has announced a thrilling development for the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL), with Sara Tendulkar taking on the role of the Mumbai franchise owner for Season 2. This strategic partnership signals the increasing popularity of esports in India and promises to elevate the league to new heights in the upcoming season.

The GEPL, known as the world’s largest e-cricket league, has seen remarkable growth since its debut, with registrations skyrocketing to 910,000 this season. Its multiplatform reach of over 70 million viewers and millions of minutes streamed has solidified its position as a leader in cricket esports, attracting global attention.

