Karnataka: Security tightened as Ram Mandir in Nippani receive letters threatening bomb blast

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy addressed recent bomb threats targeting Sri Ram Mandir in Nippani, Karnataka. He emphasized law enforcement's role and instructed thorough luggage checks in KSRTC. Reddy called for enhanced temple security statewide and criticized BJP's resignation demands, citing past bomb blasts during their tenure.

In response to recent bomb threats targeting the Sri Ram Mandir in Nippani, Karnataka's Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy, emphasized the role of law enforcement in handling such situations. Speaking at the inauguration of the KSRTC bus stand in the city, Minister Reddy assured reporters that the police would take appropriate action in cases of bomb threats, with district superintendents of police and inspector generals overseeing respective zones.

Expressing concern over the prevalence of bomb threats, Minister Reddy revealed that both bomb threats and intimidating emails have been received, extending beyond the Sri Ram Mandir to include the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). As a precautionary measure, he instructed the managing director of KSRTC to conduct thorough checks and investigations on all luggage.



In light of these incidents, Minister Reddy advocated for enhanced security measures at temples across the state. He assured the public that investigations into recent incidents, such as the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru, are ongoing.



Taking a swipe at the opposition, Minister Reddy questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) demand for resignations, highlighting past bomb blasts that occurred during the BJP's tenure. He cited incidents near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, serial blasts, bomb blasts in Malleswaram, and the Tunga test bomb blast as examples.

Referencing the Mangalore cooker bomb blast and the planting of a smoke bomb in Parliament, Minister Reddy drew attention to the BJP's Member of Parliament, Pratap Sinha, suggesting that resignations should be sought from within the BJP ranks as well.