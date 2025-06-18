The Karnataka government has proposed increasing the maximum workday from 9 to 10 hours, allowing more overtime. Labour unions are opposing the move.

Bengaluru: Karnataka government's proposal to increase maximum work hours from 9 hours to 10 hours has triggered severe backlash. The state is reportedly seeking to bring these changes by amending the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961. Karnataka also wants to exclude establishments with less than 10 employees from the purview of the Act.

If the state's proposals are approved, the maximum work hours will increase to 10 hours per day, and overtime will increase to 12 hours per day. The three-month overtime limit will also increase to 144 hours.

The Labour Department, which has issued these changes for consultation, has defended the proposals. The department said Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh are among the major states that have already introduced similar changes. Recently, Andhra Pradesh had approved a similar move.

Labour unions have rejected these proposals as 'unconstitutional' and contrary to Directive Principles, the Deccan Herald reported. Representatives of various stakeholders, including labour unions and government officials, met on June 18 to discuss the proposals. The meeting was chaired by labour Department Secretary Rohini Sindhuri.

The proposal suggests a 10-hour workday in exchange for two weekly offs on Saturday and Sunday. By working an extra hour each day, employees would receive full weekends off. The Labour Department has gathered public and stakeholder feedback on the matter.

CITU President Varalakshmi said that the labour law should not be amended under any circumstances. “Working hours of labourers should not be increased. We will also appeal to CM Siddaramaiah. This will be a burden on the workers,” she added.

Hotel owners' association welcomes move

The Karnataka Hotel Owners’ Association has welcomed the proposed amendment, stating that the 10-hour workday could offer greater flexibility for businesses in the hospitality sector. They believe the move will help address staffing shortages and improve service continuity during peak hours, especially in cities like Bengaluru where demand fluctuates throughout the day.

“Labour organizations do not understand the government's thinking. We would be working only 48 hours a week. Increasing the duration to 10 hours will not make a difference. There will be two days off a week, and the total time will be the same. We welcome the government's thinking,” said PC Rao, President of the Hotel Owners' Association.