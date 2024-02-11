Bomb threat targets US consulate in Mumbai, anonymous sender triggers investigation

The Bandra-Kurla police station has initiated legal proceedings against an unidentified individual, invoking sections 505(1)(b) and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Authorities at the police station revealed that the case is under active investigation.

On Saturday, the Bandra Kurla Police took swift action by registering a case against an unidentified individual accused of sending a threatening email to the office of the US consulate general in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police reported that the alarming email, originating from the address rkgtrading777@gmail.com, was received at approximately 3:50 am on the same day.

The Bandra-Kurla police station has initiated legal proceedings against an unidentified individual, invoking sections 505(1)(b) and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Authorities at the police station revealed that the case is under active investigation.

Delhi airport gridlock: IndiGo flight's landing mishap sparks runway delays

The threatening email, purportedly sent by an anonymous sender claiming to be an absconding US citizen, explicitly conveyed ominous intentions. According to the police, the accused went on to threaten the detonation of explosives at the American consulate and the harm of all US citizens employed within the premises.

In December 2023, Mumbai Police successfully located an individual holding an MBA degree, accused of making a threatening call targeting veteran industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata. The investigation revealed that the anonymous caller, responsible for the menacing call, was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

According to a Mumbai Police official, the caller explicitly conveyed a demand to increase Ratan Tata's security. The caller issued a warning, suggesting that failure to enhance the industry magnate's security would result in a fate similar to that of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.

'Don't eat if your parents don't vote for me': Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar's request to children

The revelation of the caller's mental health condition adds a nuanced layer to the incident, raising questions about the motivations and intent behind the threat made against Ratan Tata.