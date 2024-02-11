Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bomb threat targets US consulate in Mumbai, anonymous sender triggers investigation

    The Bandra-Kurla police station has initiated legal proceedings against an unidentified individual, invoking sections 505(1)(b) and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Authorities at the police station revealed that the case is under active investigation.

    Maharashtra Bomb threat targets US consulate in Mumbai, anonymous sender triggers investigation AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    On Saturday, the Bandra Kurla Police took swift action by registering a case against an unidentified individual accused of sending a threatening email to the office of the US consulate general in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police reported that the alarming email, originating from the address rkgtrading777@gmail.com, was received at approximately 3:50 am on the same day.

    The Bandra-Kurla police station has initiated legal proceedings against an unidentified individual, invoking sections 505(1)(b) and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Authorities at the police station revealed that the case is under active investigation.

    Delhi airport gridlock: IndiGo flight's landing mishap sparks runway delays

    The threatening email, purportedly sent by an anonymous sender claiming to be an absconding US citizen, explicitly conveyed ominous intentions. According to the police, the accused went on to threaten the detonation of explosives at the American consulate and the harm of all US citizens employed within the premises.

    In December 2023, Mumbai Police successfully located an individual holding an MBA degree, accused of making a threatening call targeting veteran industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata. The investigation revealed that the anonymous caller, responsible for the menacing call, was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

    According to a Mumbai Police official, the caller explicitly conveyed a demand to increase Ratan Tata's security. The caller issued a warning, suggesting that failure to enhance the industry magnate's security would result in a fate similar to that of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.

    'Don't eat if your parents don't vote for me': Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar's request to children

    The revelation of the caller's mental health condition adds a nuanced layer to the incident, raising questions about the motivations and intent behind the threat made against Ratan Tata.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy faces non-bailable warrant for alleged COVID-19 violations

    Karnataka: Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy faces non-bailable warrant for alleged COVID-19 violations

    Delhi airport gridlock: Indigo flight's landing mishap sparks runway delays AJR

    Delhi airport gridlock: IndiGo flight's landing mishap sparks runway delays

    Dont eat if your parents don't vote for me': Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar's request to children AJR

    'Don't eat if your parents don't vote for me': Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar's request to children

    Revealed! Golden chisel and hammer used by sculptor Arun Yogiraj to carve Ram Lalla's eyes; see pictures vkp

    Revealed! Golden chisel and hammer used by sculptor Arun Yogiraj to carve Ram Lalla's eyes; see pictures

    Uttar Pradesh: Man consumes poison outside cop's house over harassment by wife, dies AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Man consumes poison outside cop's house over harassment by wife, dies

    Recent Stories

    Actress Debashree Roy gives MAJOR updates on Mithun Chakraborty's health, 'Discharged from ICU' RKK

    Actress Debashree Roy gives MAJOR updates on Mithun Chakraborty's health, 'Discharged from ICU'

    Karnataka: Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy faces non-bailable warrant for alleged COVID-19 violations

    Karnataka: Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy faces non-bailable warrant for alleged COVID-19 violations

    Promise Day 2024: 6 promises to strengthen your bond with your partner RKK EAI

    Promise Day 2024: 6 promises to strengthen your bond with your partner

    Delhi airport gridlock: Indigo flight's landing mishap sparks runway delays AJR

    Delhi airport gridlock: IndiGo flight's landing mishap sparks runway delays

    Karnataka: Government school teacher brutally murdered after alleged witchcraft gone wrong at Tumkur vkp

    Karnataka: Government school teacher brutally murdered after alleged witchcraft gone wrong at Tumkur

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon