Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Karnataka govt receives bomb threat via email, authorities launch investigations

    Karnataka faces a wave of bomb threats via email targeting top officials and public areas. Authorities launched an urgent investigation after ominous messages from "Shahid Khan" mentioned specific locations and explosive details. Heightened security measures are implemented, with Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police leading efforts to uncover the source and motive behind the threats.

    Karnataka government receives bomb threat via email, authorities launch investigations vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

    Authorities in Karnataka are on high alert following a series of bomb threats targeting state government officials and public spaces. The threats, sent via email, have prompted a swift response from law enforcement agencies, who are now conducting a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators. The threats, delivered via email, specifically targeted prominent figures including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Home Minister.

    According to reports, the threatening emails, purportedly sent by someone using the name 'Shahid Khan', warned of imminent bomb blasts set to occur at 2:48 pm on Saturday in the town. The threats didn't stop there, with mentions of explosives being planted in buses, trains, temples, and hotels, as well as at the Ambari Utsav festivities.

    Bomb threat targets US consulate in Mumbai, anonymous sender triggers investigation

    Authorities sprang into action upon receiving the threats, filing an FIR with the cyber crime station and launching an immediate investigation. What's particularly concerning is that the threatening emails referenced explosive elements that were detailed in the FIR itself, raising questions about the source of the information.

    Bengaluru Police Commissioner received a separate threat, adding another layer of urgency to the situation. A team from the Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police has been tasked with unravelling the mystery behind the threats and identifying those responsible. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities leaving no stone unturned in their quest for answers. In the meantime, security measures across Karnataka have been heightened, with increased surveillance and patrols in key locations

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 1:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court clears Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 money laundering case AJR

    Supreme Court clears Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 money laundering case; check details

    India a subcontinent, not country won't exist if BJP comes to power': DMK leader A Raja's shocker (WATCH) AJR

    'India a subcontinent, not country... won't exist if BJP comes to power': DMK leader A Raja's shocker (WATCH)

    Jharkhand horror continues: Stage performer alleges gangrape in Palamu days after Spanish tourist attack AJR

    Jharkhand horror continues: Stage performer alleges gangrape in Palamu days after Spanish tourist attack

    Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra urges Vice President to postpone oath for Congress MP amid Pro-Pakistan slogan row vkp

    Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra urges VP to postpone oath for Congress MP amid 'Pakistan Zindabad' row

    'Deeply shocked': Israeli Embassy mourns death of Indian national in missile attack anr

    Israeli Embassy 'deeply shocked' by Indian's death in 'cowardly terror attack' by Hezbollah in Margaliot

    Recent Stories

    Pakistani Boxer Zohaib Rasheed disappears to Italy after stealing money from teammate's bag osf

    Pakistani Boxer Zohaib Rasheed disappears to Italy after stealing money from teammate's bag

    Supreme Court clears Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 money laundering case AJR

    Supreme Court clears Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 money laundering case; check details

    House Of The Dragon' Season 2: Get ready to know more about Targaryen dynasty; show returns THIS June RBA

    'House Of The Dragon' Season 2: Get ready to know more about Targaryen dynasty; show returns THIS June

    Elon Musk loses world's richest person title to THIS person as Tesla shares tumble gcw

    Elon Musk loses world's richest person title to THIS person as Tesla shares tumble

    India a subcontinent, not country won't exist if BJP comes to power': DMK leader A Raja's shocker (WATCH) AJR

    'India a subcontinent, not country... won't exist if BJP comes to power': DMK leader A Raja's shocker (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon