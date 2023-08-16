Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special bus services to Kerala for Onam; CHECK details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Special bus services will begin on August 25 from Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation.

    Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will launch special bus services to Kerala and Bengaluru during the Onam festival. Beginning on August 25, the special 32 interstate services will run from Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mangaluru to a number of destinations in Kerala and back. There are reports that ticket sales for these special buses have already begun. According to reports, 22 buses will start operating on August 25. 

    After the regular services from August 23 to 27 were completely booked, special services to places including Alappuzha, Munnar, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Kannur were announced. The Mysuru-Ernakulam route will also offer a special service. Depending on demand, the Karnataka RTC may add up to 30% to the price.

    On August 25, KSRTC's special buses would leave Shantinagar towards their destination. The departure times are 8:14 PM and 8:31 PM. The buses would arrive in Kerala's Alappuzha by 7 AM the following day. The buses will pass via Kerala cities Ernakulam and Thrissur en route. These additional bus services to Alappuzha are offered on the occasion of Onam.

    Bengaluru-Kannur (9:32 PM, airavat), Bengaluru-Ernakulam (8:39 PM, 9 PM, airavat club class), Bengaluru-Kottayam (7:08 PM, airavat club class), Bengaluru-Munnar (9:11 PM, Non-AC sleeper), Bengaluru-Palakkad (9:36 PM, 9:49 PM, airavat club class), Bengaluru-Thrissur (9:40 PM, airavat club class), and Mysuru-Ernakulam (9:18 PM, airavat club class).

    Through www.ksrtc.in or franchisee reservation centres, travellers can purchase tickets in advance online.  Additionally, a 5% discount is given for simultaneous bookings of four or more tickets, and a 10% discount is given for simultaneous bookings of a return ticket.

    The Indian Railways has sanctioned six special trains to Kerala in response to the need for special trains to manage the Onam rush. Ernakulam-Chennai, Tambaram-Mangaluru, Kochuveli-Bengaluru, Nagercoil-Tambaram, and Nagercoil-Panvel are the six special trains. Bookings on Nagercoil-Panvel are full. Up till September 23, the Ernakulam-Velankanni special will continue to operate. However, on August 19, August 26, and September 2, the train is completely booked.

