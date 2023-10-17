Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Embark on a spiritual odyssey: A 9-day guide to Navratri temple hopping in India

    Temple hopping during Navratri is not only a way to seek the blessings of the divine but also an opportunity to experience the cultural and spiritual diversity of India.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 4:35 PM IST

    Navratri, the nine-night festival celebrating the divine feminine, is a time of devotion, fasting, and vibrant celebrations across India. One of the most cherished traditions during this festival is visiting temples dedicated to the various forms of the goddess Durga. Temple hopping during Navratri is a spiritual journey that allows devotees to immerse themselves in the divine energy and cultural richness of the festival. In this guide, we present an itinerary for Navratri temple hopping, suggesting the best temples to visit and the order in which to visit them.

    Day 1: Amba Maa Temple, Ambaji, Gujarat

    Your Navratri pilgrimage begins in the heart of Navratri celebrations, Gujarat. Start with a visit to the Amba Maa Temple in Ambaji, dedicated to the goddess Amba. The temple is known for its grand Navratri celebrations, and it's the perfect place to seek the blessings of the Divine Mother.

    Day 2: Chamunda Devi Temple, Chotila, Gujarat

    On the second day, travel to the Chamunda Devi Temple in Chotila, Gujarat. This temple is perched atop a hill and offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes. It's a serene and spiritually uplifting place for devotees.

    Day 3: Shree Ranchhodji Temple, Dakor, Gujarat

    Dakor is famous for the Shree Ranchhodji Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna. The temple holds a special charm during Navratri, attracting devotees who seek blessings for prosperity and happiness.

    Day 4: Naina Devi Temple, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh

    After the vibrancy of Gujarat, make your way to the Naina Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh. Nestled in the Shivalik Range, this temple is a tranquil escape and offers a serene Navratri experience.

    Day 5: Vaishno Devi Temple, Katra, Jammu and Kashmir

    The next stop on your journey takes you to the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi. The temple is nestled in the Trikuta Mountains, and the trek to reach it is a memorable part of the pilgrimage.

    Day 6: Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati, Assam

    From the mountains to the eastern plains, head to Guwahati, Assam, and visit the Kamakhya Temple. This temple, dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya, is known for its unique rituals during Navratri.

    Day 7: Kalighat Temple, Kolkata, West Bengal

    Next, head to Kolkata, West Bengal, and visit the famous Kalighat Temple dedicated to goddess Kali. The temple's energy during Navratri is electrifying, and it's a unique experience for devotees.

    Day 8: Mysuru Chamundeshwari Temple, Mysuru, Karnataka

    Travel to the southern state of Karnataka to visit the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru. This temple is beautifully illuminated during Navratri, and the city's grand Dasara celebrations make it an ideal destination.

    Day 9: Santoshi Maa Temple, Jodhpur, Rajasthan

    Complete your Navratri temple-hopping journey by visiting the Santoshi Maa Temple in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The temple is dedicated to the goddess Santoshi Maa and is known for its vibrant Navratri celebrations.

    As you embark on this spiritual journey, remember to respect local customs, traditions, and temple etiquette. Temple hopping during Navratri is not only a way to seek the blessings of the divine but also an opportunity to experience the cultural and spiritual diversity of India. Each temple on this itinerary offers a unique experience, and together they create a pilgrimage that is both enriching and unforgettable.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 4:35 PM IST
