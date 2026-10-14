Bengaluru's civic body has fined Al-Shifa Polyclinic ₹15,000 for allegedly dumping medical waste and garbage on Mangammanapalya Main Road. Officials reportedly traced the waste to the clinic using prescription slips and other documents found at the site.

The Bengaluru South City Corporation has taken action against a clinic for allegedly dumping medical waste and garbage in a public place. Officials imposed a spot fine of ₹15,000 on Al-Shifa Polyclinic after discovering discarded medicine packets, medical waste and mixed garbage along Mangammanapalya Main Road. The incident came to light during a morning inspection by health officials, who reportedly traced the waste to the clinic using prescription slips and other documents found at the site.

How Officials Traced the Waste to the Clinic

A team of junior health inspectors from the BTM Layout division conducted a morning inspection along Srinivagilu and Mangammanapalya main roads in the Ejipura area, which falls under the Bengaluru South zone.

During the inspection, officials found medicine packets, medical waste and mixed garbage dumped in a public space beside the road. On examining the waste, they discovered prescription slips and clinic-related documents that reportedly helped them identify Al-Shifa Polyclinic on Mangammanapalya Main Road as the source.

₹15,000 Spot Fine Imposed

Following the inspection, officials collected a spot fine of ₹15,000 from Al-Shifa Polyclinic for the alleged violation of waste management rules.

The clinic was found to have disposed of waste in an unauthorised public place, in violation of applicable solid waste management requirements. Officials also warned the clinic's doctors and staff against improper waste disposal and explained the importance of following the prescribed waste management procedures.

Corporation Warns Hospitals and Clinics

Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh warned hospitals, clinics and laboratories against dumping medical or solid waste in public places.

He stressed that improper waste disposal poses risks to public health and the environment. Medical establishments must comply with biomedical waste management rules and hand over biomedical waste to authorised agencies for proper treatment and scientific disposal.

The commissioner also warned that establishments violating the rules could face further legal action and heavy penalties.

Junior health inspectors and other staff from the BTM Layout subdivision participated in the inspection and enforcement drive. The corporation reiterated the importance of proper waste segregation, handling and disposal by medical facilities.