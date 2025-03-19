Astrology
According to religious texts, Lord Shri Ram was born on the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. Know when is Ram Navami is celebrated this time.
This time the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month will start from 07:26 pm on Saturday, April 5, which will last till 07:23 pm on Sunday, April 6.
According to Jyotishacharya Pt. Praveen Dwivedi of Ujjain, since the sunrise of Navami Tithi will be on Sunday, April 6, therefore, Ram Navami will be celebrated on this day.
The last day of Chaitra Navratri will also be on Sunday, April 6. On this day, Goddess Siddhidatri will be worshipped.
On Sunday, April 6, the auspicious time for worshiping Lord Shri Ram will be from 11:08 am to 01:39 pm. That means you will have 2 hours and 31 minutes for Ram Navami Puja.
On the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, April 6, auspicious Yogas named Ravi Pushya, Sarvarthasiddhi, Srivatsa, Sukarma and Dhriti will remain throughout the day.
