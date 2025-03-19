Lifestyle

Trendy Earrings : 9 Styles Inspired by Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree's Earring Collection

Get styling inspiration from Dhanashree Verma's beautiful earring collection. You can buy stunning designs like hers and style them with every look. 

Butterfly Stone Work Earrings

For a stunning and classy look, you can wear these chain butterfly stone work earrings. They will look great on girls with broad necks.

Pearl Long Dangler Earrings

To enhance the beauty of an off-shoulder dress, choose these fancy and latest pearl long dangler earrings. 

Evergreen Hoop Earrings

Whether it's Western or Indian, hoop earrings have always been a favorite of girls. You should also keep these hoop earrings in golden and silver colors in your jewelry collection.

Stone Work Ethnic Earrings

If you want a stylish look with a traditional touch, wear these stone work ethnic earrings like Dhanashree Verma. You can carry it with your saree, suit, or Indo-Western outfit.

Jhumki Style Trendy Earrings

This design will give you a royal, stylish, and classy look. These jhumki style trendy earrings will look great with a deep neck blouse.

Bronze Dangling Earrings

This latest design is very classy and stylish. You can wear these bronze dangling earrings with any gown, skirt, cut-out dress, or other outfit.

Chandbali Style Earrings

If you want a desi swag, then choose these chandbali style earrings . These are evergreen patterns, and you will find many designs in them that will win your heart at first sight.

(PHOTOS) Namita Thapar-inspired 7 pantsuit ideas for every occasion

Explore Nagpur's 8 Must-Try Street Foods: A Culinary Journey

Trendy Madhubani Print Lehengas for Chaitra Navratri 2025

Ramadan Baby Boy: 20 Blessed Arabic Names for Your Newborn Son