JFK assassination files: From CIA involvement to 2nd shooter – Look at 6 bombshell revelations

More than six decades after John F. Kennedy’s assassination, newly declassified documents have reignited debates about what really happened on November 22, 1963. The files expose ignored CIA warnings, raise fresh doubts about the lone-gunman theory, and suggest possible involvement of the mafia and intelligence agencies. While these revelations may not completely rewrite history, they add critical context to one of the most controversial events in American history. Here are six key takeaways from the newly released files.

article_image1
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 6:22 PM IST

1. CIA ignored warnings on Oswald’s suspicious activities

A newly released CIA memo reveals that weeks before JFK’s assassination, agency officials were aware that Lee Harvey Oswald had visited Soviet and Cuban embassies in Mexico City. A lower-ranking officer flagged Oswald as a potential security threat, citing his attempts to secure a Cuban visa. However, senior officials dismissed these concerns, failing to put Oswald under further surveillance. This revelation raises serious questions about whether the agency’s inaction was a case of negligence—or something more sinister.
 

article_image2

2. New evidence revives second shooter controversy

The Warren Commission concluded that Oswald acted alone, firing three shots in 8.6 seconds. However, newly released ballistic reports and witness statements contradict this, suggesting that at least one shot may have come from the grassy knoll—a long-debated alternate shooting location. A suppressed statement from a Dallas bystander reportedly describes seeing gunfire from this location, but the witness was allegedly silenced by government agents. These new details support theories that more than one shooter may have been involved.


article_image3

3. Mafia wiretaps hint at organized crime’s role

FBI wiretaps from the early 1960s capture high-ranking mafia bosses discussing the need to "take care of Kennedy." A newly disclosed document even links Chicago mobsters to training Cuban exiles, fueling theories that the assassination was the result of a conspiracy involving organized crime, anti-Castro factions, and rogue elements within the CIA. Many believe the mafia had a motive for revenge after Robert F. Kennedy, as Attorney General, aggressively prosecuted crime families and cracked down on their operations.

article_image4

4. CIA officer funneled funds to anti-Castro group linked to Oswald

A shocking CIA memo reveals that officer George Joannides secretly funneled $25,000 to an anti-Castro Cuban group that had indirect ties to Oswald. The group had reportedly clashed with Oswald in public demonstrations before the assassination. This raises alarming questions about the agency’s potential connections to Kennedy’s assassin and whether it deliberately withheld information. The revelation also casts new light on the CIA’s involvement in anti-Castro operations, many of which were conducted without full government oversight.
 

article_image5

5. FBI had prior intel on Oswald’s murder by Jack Ruby

An FBI document exposes a chilling revelation—authorities received a phone tip before Oswald’s murder, warning that he would be silenced by Jack Ruby. The informant reportedly stated that Oswald "would not live to see his trial." Despite this advance warning, no additional security measures were taken, allowing Ruby to kill Oswald in police custody. This raises serious concerns about whether Oswald’s murder was orchestrated to prevent him from revealing critical information about JFK’s assassination.
 

article_image6

6. Operation Mongoose files expose covert Cuba sabotage

Newly disclosed files shed light on Operation Mongoose, a secret CIA program designed to destabilize Fidel Castro’s regime. The operation included assassination attempts, economic sabotage, and psychological warfare. These revelations highlight how deeply JFK’s administration was involved in Cold War covert activities, possibly making him a target for retaliation. The documents also suggest that elements of the CIA and Cuban exile groups had extensive intelligence operations in place—raising speculation about whether any of these groups played a role in the assassination.

