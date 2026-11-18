Residents have urged Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta to seek a halt for the Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express at Bantwal Railway Station to improve connectivity for passengers from Bantwal, Belthangady and Puttur.

A demand has been raised for a scheduled halt for the Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express at Bantwal Railway Station in Dakshina Kannada, with residents seeking improved railway connectivity to Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Goa. Prabhakar Prabhu, a former member of the Bantwal Taluk Panchayat, has submitted a memorandum to Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, urging him to take up the matter with the concerned railway authorities. He pointed out that passengers from Bantwal and Belthangady taluks, along with parts of Puttur taluk, would benefit from the proposed halt, as it would provide them with easier access to the semi-high-speed train service.

Bantwal Residents Seek Vande Bharat Express Halt

In his memorandum, Prabhakar Prabhu highlighted that Bantwal Railway Station serves as an important transit point for passengers from Bantwal and Belthangady taluks, as well as neighbouring areas of Puttur taluk. However, the absence of a scheduled stop for the Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express has prevented residents of these areas from accessing the service directly from Bantwal.

Passengers travelling to Goa and other destinations along the route currently have to board the train from another station, causing inconvenience to those who depend on Bantwal Railway Station for their journeys.

Prabhu has urged MP Captain Brijesh Chowta to consider the long-standing demand of local residents and take steps to secure a halt for the Vande Bharat Express at Bantwal. He has also requested the MP to consult the relevant railway authorities and take appropriate action to make the proposed stop a reality.

Vande Bharat Express Raises Hopes Among Coastal Residents

Prabhakar Prabhu also noted that the approval granted by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway line doubling project has generated fresh hope among residents of the coastal region. The proposed infrastructure development is expected to strengthen railway connectivity between Bengaluru and the coastal districts.

The introduction of the Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express via Mangaluru has further raised expectations among passengers in Dakshina Kannada. When Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the new service at Mangaluru Junction, Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta travelled with the Minister on the train towards Bengaluru.

Demand For Better Railway Connectivity In Bantwal

With the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Goa route, residents of Bantwal and neighbouring taluks are seeking better access to the service. A scheduled halt at Bantwal Railway Station could make train travel more convenient for passengers heading towards Bengaluru and Goa.

The demand also reflects the wider expectations of coastal residents for improved railway infrastructure and better connectivity. Local representatives have been seeking facilities that would make important train services more accessible to passengers across the region.

Prabhakar Prabhu's memorandum has brought the demand for a Vande Bharat Express halt at Bantwal Railway Station to the attention of the Dakshina Kannada MP. Residents will now be looking forward to a favourable response from the railway authorities.