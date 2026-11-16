A video shared by passengers aboard the Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express offers a glimpse of the onboard food menu, featuring mini holige, paneer curry, rice and other dishes.

The newly launched Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express is attracting attention not just for its faster connectivity but also for its scenic journey through the Western Ghats and the coastal regions of Karnataka. Connecting Bengaluru with Goa via Mangaluru, the semi-high-speed train offers passengers an opportunity to enjoy picturesque landscapes while travelling between the two destinations. As the train begins its regular operations, its onboard facilities and food arrangements have also become talking points on social media.

Recently, passengers aboard the inaugural journey shared glimpses of their travel experiences, including the meals served on the train. Videos shared by travellers Akshay Malhotra and Foodie Sapien have offered a closer look at the onboard food menu, with several passengers expressing their appreciation for the quality and variety of dishes served.

Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Passengers Review Inaugural Food

In a video shared on social media, traveller Akshay Malhotra unboxed his meal and gave viewers a glimpse of the spread served aboard the Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express. The food was supplied by A2B (Adyar Ananda Bhavan), the popular South Indian restaurant chain, and came with a personalised tag marking the inaugural journey.

The meal included rice, curd, mini holige (puran poli), dry vegetable curry, papad, paneer curry and another vegetable preparation. The neatly packed food attracted attention, with the vlogger also asking fellow passengers about their experience.

One of the passengers seated beside him particularly liked the paneer curry, saying, "The paneer curry is the best."

Other travellers also appreciated the rice and the overall quality of the meal.

Traveller Praises Rice And Paneer Curry

Akshay Malhotra then tried the dishes himself and shared his opinion about the food. He was particularly impressed with the rice, comparing it to the variety commonly served in South India.

"The rice is quite similar to the kind you get in South India. It's really good!" he said.

The traveller also mentioned that he was familiar with A2B's food and frequently visited its Janpath outlet in Delhi. Although he found the paneer curry slightly spicy, he appreciated its taste.

After finishing his meal, he summed up his experience with a positive review, saying, "What a wonderful meal! I hope the Railways continues serving food of this quality even during regular commercial operations. It was absolutely fantastic."

The passenger also enjoyed a cup of coffee after lunch, requesting some additional water to ensure that it was not too strong.

Another Traveller Shares Glimpse Of Vande Bharat Food

Another traveller, Foodie Sapien, also shared a video showcasing the food served aboard the Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express.

The meal featured a variety of dishes, including mini holige, curd, pickle, aloo fry, chapati, rice, paneer curry, fryums and tomato curry. The spread offered passengers a combination of traditional South Indian preparations and other popular vegetarian dishes.

The videos have given social media users an idea of the onboard catering arrangements and the variety of food passengers can expect during the journey.

Passenger Appreciates Food Waste Management Initiative

Apart from the food quality, Akshay Malhotra also noticed an initiative aimed at reducing food wastage on the train.

According to the passenger, leftover food was being collected separately, while unused food was being distributed among other coaches instead of being discarded.

"I really like this initiative. It's good to see that food isn't being wasted," he said.

The observation added another positive aspect to his inaugural journey experience, drawing attention to the way food waste was being handled onboard.

Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat: Route And Timings

The new Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express connects Yesvantpur Junction in Bengaluru with Madgaon in Goa via Hassan, Sakleshpur and Mangaluru. The train passes through the Western Ghats and the coastal belt of Karnataka, offering views of hills, forests and scenic landscapes along the route.

Regular commercial services began on November 15, 2026. The 16-coach train operates six days a week in both directions.

Train No. 26655: Yesvantpur To Madgaon

Departure from Yesvantpur: 7:35 am

Arrival at Madgaon: 8:55 pm

Journey duration: 13 hours 20 minutes

Operating days: All days except Wednesday

Train No. 26656: Madgaon To Yesvantpur

Departure from Madgaon: 8:20 am

Arrival at Yesvantpur: 9:15 pm

Journey duration: 12 hours 55 minutes

Operating days: All days except Thursday

The train stops at Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road and Karwar before reaching its destination.

With its scenic route, onboard facilities and food arrangements receiving attention, the Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express is emerging as a talking point among railway passengers. The positive feedback from travellers on the inaugural journey has also raised expectations about the onboard experience during regular commercial operations.