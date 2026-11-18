A disturbing video showing two scooter riders allegedly throwing stones at a wild elephant inside Karnataka's Nagarahole Tiger Reserve has triggered widespread outrage on social media. The incident has also prompted Karnataka Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy to direct officials to identify the men and take strict legal action against them.

A disturbing video showing two scooter riders allegedly throwing stones at a wild elephant inside Karnataka's Nagarahole Tiger Reserve has triggered widespread outrage on social media. The incident has also prompted Karnataka Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy to direct officials to identify the men and take strict legal action against them.

The video shows two men travelling on a scooter who stop after spotting an elephant standing near the roadside. The pillion rider gets off the vehicle, walks towards the animal, picks up a stone and throws it close to the elephant. As the elephant appears to move towards him, the man is seen laughing and rushing back to the scooter. The driver also appears to laugh at the incident before the two leave the spot.

Watch the viral video here:

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The footage was shared on social media, with wildlife enthusiasts and other users condemning the behaviour and demanding action. An X user, Sagay Raj P, highlighted the danger posed by the incident and shared the scooter's registration number, KA 09 NY 0257, urging authorities to identify those involved.

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The video also caught the attention of Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who strongly condemned the incident.

Describing it as a "disgraceful act of stone-pelting at an elephant inside the forest", the minister said he had personally watched the viral footage. He directed forest officials to trace the two-wheeler and the individuals involved and initiate strict legal proceedings under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The incident has once again raised concerns about irresponsible behaviour by motorists travelling through wildlife habitats. Nagarahole is an important wildlife reserve known for its elephants, tigers and other animals. Visitors are expected to remain inside their vehicles, maintain a safe distance and avoid disturbing wildlife.

Throwing stones or deliberately provoking elephants can trigger defensive reactions and endanger both animals and people. Wildlife supporters have also warned that such harassment can worsen human-elephant conflict, potentially leading to wild animals being labelled dangerous after reacting to human provocation.

Further action against those involved is awaited.

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