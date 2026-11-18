A shocking incident has come to light in Bengaluru, where a 45-year-old ragpicker was allegedly tied up and set on fire by unidentified attackers in the early hours of Wednesday, November 18.

A shocking incident has come to light in Bengaluru, where a 45-year-old ragpicker was allegedly tied up and set on fire by unidentified attackers in the early hours of Wednesday, November 18.

The victim, identified as Syed H (also identified as Mohammed in other reports), was found lying on the roadside with severe burn injuries in the Girinagar police station limits. Locals reportedly spotted him around 6 am and alerted the police.

According to preliminary investigations, the attackers allegedly tied his hands and legs, poured petrol on him and set him ablaze. The victim sustained around 60–70 per cent burn injuries and was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the brutal attack. Preliminary reports suggest that the assailants could be fellow ragpickers, although their identities and the motive behind the assault have not yet been established.

The victim reportedly has no known family members or relatives and used to sleep on the roadside. A senior police officer said, "He doesn't have a house, phone or identity card. According to locals, he had previously been in the Padrayanpura area for many years."

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area to identify those responsible for the attack. Further investigation is underway.