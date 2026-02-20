A rare 100 kg green sea turtle was rescued from the Kali River near the Santoshi Mata Temple in Karwar, Uttara Kannada. Forest officials provided medical care to the exhausted turtle and plan to release it back into the sea after recovery.

A rare and massive green sea turtle was rescued from the Kali River in Karwar district on Thursday, drawing widespread public curiosity and excitement among wildlife enthusiasts. The turtle, weighing over 100 kilograms, was spotted near the Santoshi Mata Temple in Karwar city and was later safely rescued by officials of the Marine Forest Wing.

Locals Alert Forest Officials

Residents first noticed a large object lying along the riverbank near the Santoshi Mata Temple. On closer inspection, they realised it was a giant turtle and immediately alerted officials of the Marine Forest Wing in Karwar.

Upon receiving the information, forest department staff and wildlife experts rushed to the spot and carried out a careful rescue operation to ensure the reptile’s safety.

Rare 60-Year-Old Species Identified

According to preliminary information from forest officials, the turtle is estimated to be around 60 years old. It has been identified as a rare green sea turtle species.

Officials believe the turtle, which typically inhabits deep-sea waters, may have entered the river estuary while searching for food or due to strong sea currents.

Medical Care Provided

During the rescue, the turtle was found to be severely exhausted. The forest department arranged medical treatment with the assistance of a veterinarian.

The turtle, weighing over 100 kilograms, is currently under observation and care. Officials from the Marine Forest Wing stated that it will be safely released back into the deep sea once its health improves.

Although sightings of rare marine creatures occasionally occur along the coastal belt, the successful live rescue of such a large green sea turtle has brought joy to wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists in the region.