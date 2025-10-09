Karnataka Rajyotsava Award 2025 will honour 70 achievers. This year, the Kannada and Culture Department has dropped online applications. Awardees will receive ₹5 lakh, a gold medal, shawl, certificate, and memento.

Bengaluru: The Kannada and Culture Department of Karnataka has announced that the process of inviting online applications for the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award 2025 has been discontinued. Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi stated that this year, the department will rely solely on recommendations by the advisory and high-level selection committees to finalise the awardees. He further added that self-nominations already submitted will also be considered during the selection process.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Selection Process For Rajyotsava Award

The awardees for the prestigious Karnataka Rajyotsava Award will be chosen by an advisory committee and a high-level selection committee constituted by the Kannada and Culture Department. Minister Tangadagi confirmed that the committees will finalise 70 eligible individuals for the award this year, marking the 70th anniversary of Karnataka Rajyotsava.

Number Of Awardees And Significance

In line with the 70th Rajyotsava celebrations, a total of 70 achievers from various fields will be honoured with the award this year. The Rajyotsava Award is considered one of the highest civilian honours in Karnataka and recognises outstanding contributions in literature, arts, culture, education, sports, and social service.

Award Components And Recognition

Each recipient will receive a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, a 25-gram gold medal, a certificate of recognition, a ceremonial shawl, and a memento. This year’s selection process aims to highlight and celebrate the exemplary contributions of individuals who have brought pride to the state.

Looking Ahead Minister

Tangadagi emphasised that the department remains committed to maintaining transparency and fairness in the selection process. The final list of awardees is expected to be announced ahead of the official Rajyotsava Day celebrations on November 1.