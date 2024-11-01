PM Modi wishes in Kannada as Karnataka celebrates 69th Kannada Rajyotsava amid Deepavali

Karnataka celebrates a dual festive spirit with Kannada Rajyotsava and Diwali. Prime Minister Modi, CM Siddaramaiah, and celebrities, including Shivraj Kumar and BS Yeddyurappa, extended their heartfelt greetings, emphasizing the pride, culture, and unity of Karnataka. Leaders urged continued dedication to Kannada heritage.

First Published Nov 1, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

As Karnataka revels in a double celebration with Kannada Rajyotsava and Diwali around the corner, leaders and celebrities alike have extended their heartfelt greetings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes in Kannada, recognizing the state's rich heritage and acknowledging the remarkable contributions of Kannadigas across various sectors.

The 69th Kannada Rajyotsava, marking Karnataka's formation day, was celebrated with great enthusiasm. The day holds immense significance for the people of Karnataka, as it honours the state’s cultural richness and traditions. In a tweet, PM Modi wished Kannadigas happiness and prosperity, commending their dedication to development and innovation.

Pro-Kannada laws under legal tussle in Karnataka: Is the government becoming helpless?

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also extended his wishes, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to preserve Kannada's legacy. He urged everyone to nurture Kannada’s culture, language, and natural resources. "Kannada Rajyotsava is a day to renew our commitment to protecting our people, language, culture, land, and water," he tweeted, adding that this devotion to Kannada should be celebrated every day. He concluded his message with the popular phrase, "Sirigannadam Gelge, Sirigannadam Balge," symbolizing pride and unity in Kannada identity.

Joining the celebration, veteran actor Shivraj Kumar sent greetings for both Kannada Rajyotsava and Diwali through a video message. He encouraged Kannadigas to embrace their language, support Kannada films, and contribute to the growth of the Kannada film industry.

Growing trend of North Indian migrants insulting Kannadigas on social media raises concerns

Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa also took to Twitter to wish all Kannadigas a joyous Rajyotsava. His message expressed hope that Kannada’s honour and the pride of Karnataka will continue to shine brightly. Meanwhile, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy shared a poetic tribute, quoting lines from National Poet Kuvempu to capture the spirit of the occasion.

