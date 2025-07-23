Heavy rains continue in Karnataka, with IMD issuing yellow alerts for multiple districts. Strong winds up to 50 km/h are expected. Coastal and low-lying areas are on alert as damage to houses and property is reported across the state.

Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall is expected to continue across Karnataka over the next week, with a yellow alert issued for several districts, including coastal areas. The state has been experiencing widespread rain, which is predicted to last until the end of July.

Yellow Alert Across Multiple Districts

A yellow alert has been issued for the three coastal districts as well as Belagavi, Bagalkote, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, and Yadgir in North Interior Karnataka and Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Mysuru in South Interior Karnataka.

Rainfall Data: Sedam Records Highest

According to the report ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday, Sedam received the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours with 8 cm, followed by Shahapur with 7 cm. Karwar, Gabbur, and Ankola recorded 6 cm each; Udupi, Kumta, Jagalur, Gokarna, Bidar, and Aurad 5 cm; Kerur, Muddebihal, Gerusoppa, Chincholi, and Bantwal 4 cm; and Yelburga, Shirali, Shaktinagar, Puttur, Mulki, Moodbidri, and Manki 3 cm each, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Issues Heavy Rain and Wind Warning

The IMD has issued a heavy rain and wind warning for coastal Karnataka until July 27. Residents and fishermen have been advised to take necessary precautions. Disaster management teams are on alert, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 50 km/h. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea, and people living in coastal, riverside, and low-lying areas have been urged to stay cautious.

Property Damage and House Collapse

Kundapura taluk has witnessed severe damage due to continuous downpours. The average rainfall over the last 24 hours stood at 68 mm.