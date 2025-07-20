Heavy rainfall across Karnataka has disrupted life in multiple districts, causing floods, landslides, and infrastructure damage. The IMD has issued a red alert for coastal areas and an orange alert for Kodagu district.

Bengaluru: Widespread rainfall across Karnataka over the past few days has impacted several districts, including Yadgiri, Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Gadag. While the rain is proving beneficial for agriculture, it has also triggered flooding, landslides, and infrastructure damage.

Yadgiri Sees Crop Relief but Faces Flooding in Villages

In Yadgiri district, continuous rain over three days has brought much-needed water for crops. However, Babalad village in Wadagera taluk has been flooded, with water entering over 15 houses and displacing families. Damage to food grains, household items, and submerged farmlands has been reported. Rainfall is expected to continue for at least another week.

Landslide Reported in Kalache After Four Years

A landslide was reported in Kalache, Yellapura taluk, in Uttara Kannada district, the first in four years. Fortunately, no casualties occurred. Frequent landslides near Hoskumbri have raised alarm among local residents. The region remains vulnerable due to saturated soil and ongoing rain.

Heavy Showers in Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu

Dakshina Kannada recorded 28 mm of rainfall until Saturday morning. Meanwhile, Madikeri, the district headquarters of Kodagu, and surrounding areas experienced intense rainfall in the past 24 hours. The conditions are being closely monitored due to landslide risks and rising water levels.

Red Alert Issued for Coastal Karnataka, Orange Alert for Kodagu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for coastal Karnataka on July 20 and 21, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. An Orange Alert has been issued for Kodagu district for Sunday, urging residents to remain cautious and take preventive measures.

Temporary Bridge Collapses in Koppal Due to Rain

In Kukanoor taluk of Koppal district, a temporary bridge near Chikenakoppa village collapsed under the pressure of rising river water. Rivers in the area have been overflowing for the past two days. The damaged bridge, which connects Bhattappanahalli and Chikenakoppa, has severely affected transportation for the villagers.