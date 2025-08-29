Heavy rains continue in Karnataka with a red alert issued for Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Six other districts are under orange alert as IMD forecasts more downpours, prompting school closures and flood concerns.

Bengaluru: Karnataka continues to reel under intense rainfall, with the meteorological department forecasting heavy downpours across coastal, Malnad, and interior districts over the next few days. The incessant rains, which intensified on Wednesday and persisted into Thursday, have triggered red, orange, and yellow alerts across multiple regions, disrupting daily life and forcing school and college closures.

Weather Alerts Across Karnataka

A red alert has been declared for Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on August 29, followed by an orange alert on August 30 and 31, and a yellow alert from September 1 to 4.

An orange alert is also in place for Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Shivamogga districts for August 29. Meanwhile, Hassan, Vijayapura, Yadgir, and Gadag districts are under a yellow alert.

The weather office has predicted moderate rainfall across north and south interior Karnataka until August 31, with a gradual decrease expected thereafter.

Rainfall Records

As of 8:30 am on Thursday, Castle Rock recorded the state’s highest rainfall in the last 24 hours at 20 cm. Other significant measurements include:

Gerusoppa (17 cm), Honavar (14 cm), Ankola (13 cm)

Mangaluru Airport, Kadra, Karwar (12 cm each)

Jevargi, Aurad, Joida (11 cm each)

Yedrami, Sulya, Siddapura, Shaktinagar Monkey, Mani, Kumta, Karkala, Bidar, Bantwal (9 cm each)

Udupi, Kundapura (8 cm each)

Uppinangady, Narayanapura, Gadag, Dharmasthala (7 cm each)

Schools And Colleges Shut

With coastal Karnataka facing continuous rainfall and a red alert issued for August 29, authorities in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts announced the closure of schools and colleges as a precaution. Kodagu also witnessed widespread rains, with a landslide reported near Mekeri on the Madikeri–Virajpet road, disrupting traffic.

Heavy rain prompted school closures across six taluks in coastal and Malnad districts. In Bijur village, Byndoor taluk, a family of four had to be relocated after rising river levels posed a safety threat.

Rising Water Levels In Rivers And Dams

In Shivamogga district, heavy rainfall led to the release of 35,000 cusecs of water from 11 gates of the Linganamakki dam, causing the Chain Gate to overflow and drawing large crowds of tourists. The famed Jog Falls is also witnessing a surge in visitors due to the heavy water inflow.

Meanwhile, 75,000 cusecs of water were released from the Gerusoppa reservoir, raising flood concerns along the Sharavathi river.

Bengaluru And Other Districts Receive Rains

In addition to the coastal belt, Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, Gadag, Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Yadgir districts also received moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday. Mandya city experienced a sudden 20-minute downpour, disrupting daily life.