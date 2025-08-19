Heavy rains lash Karnataka, causing rivers to overflow and submerge historic sites in Hampi, Sringeri, and Srirangapatna. Over 4.85 lakh hectares of crops damaged, 150 houses collapsed, and schools shut across districts.

Bengaluru: Continuous and intensified monsoon rains across Karnataka have disrupted life in several districts, including Kodagu, Malenadu, North Karnataka, and the coastal belt. Major rivers such as the Cauvery, Tunga, Tungabhadra, Sharavati, Netravati, and Krishna are overflowing, leading to widespread floods. Around 4.85 lakh hectares of crops have been destroyed, over 150 houses have collapsed, and many tourist monuments including Hampi, Sringeri, and Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary are submerged.

Heavy Rainfall in Kodagu

Kodagu has been battered by incessant rains, resulting in fallen trees and the closure of the Chettalli–Madikeri road. The inflow into the KRS dam has surged, prompting the release of 1.2 lakh cusecs of water. This has led to flooding at the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, forcing authorities to prohibit tourist entry. Several structures in Srirangapatna, including mantapas, bathing ghats, temples, and the historic Wellesley Bridge, are now under water.

Chikkamagaluru and Tungabhadra Floods

In Chikkamagaluru, the Kappe Shankara temple in Sringeri, the Sandhyavandana Mantapa, and Gandhi Maidan are submerged due to flooding from the Tunga river. A landslide near Kemmannugundi blocked traffic at Hondakanahalli. Meanwhile, in Hampi, several monuments, including the Purandara Dasa Mantapa and the memorials of Krishnadevaraya in Anegundi, are submerged. The Kampli bridge is underwater, cutting off access between Kampli and Gangavati.

Widespread Flood Impact

The Tungabhadra river has flooded areas in Harihar taluk, submerging the bathing ghat at Ukkadagathri temple, while homes in Honnali town are inundated. In Belagavi’s Chikkodi region, eight bridges are submerged following heavy rains in Maharashtra, while trees blocked the Bisle Ghat road in Sakleshpur taluk. In Bidar, floods from the Manjra river washed away more than 30 cattle. Kalaburagi also witnessed flooding as the Kagina river overflowed, inundating low-lying areas.

Crops and Houses Destroyed

According to initial estimates, 4.85 lakh hectares of crops across Bidar, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Uttara Kannada districts have been destroyed. More than 150 houses were damaged in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Bidar, and Kalaburagi districts.

Schools and Colleges Declared Holiday

In view of the severe rain situation, schools and colleges in Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Dharwad, and Belagavi districts remained closed on Tuesday. The shutdown affected 10 taluks in Uttara Kannada, 5 in Chikkamagaluru, and 8 in Belagavi.

Weather Forecast for Karnataka

The Meteorological Department has forecast widespread heavy rain on August 19 and 20 across Karnataka due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Rainfall is expected to ease on August 21, though cloudy skies will persist. The last week of August is likely to see a decline in rainfall with sunny intervals.

Dams Nearing Full Capacity

Heavy inflows have left several dams across Karnataka close to capacity. The Linganamakki reservoir is just four feet short of being full, while the Bhadra reservoir is only one foot away. The Hemavati reservoir in Hassan is receiving an inflow of 32,925 cusecs. Meanwhile, 1.27 lakh cusecs are being discharged from the Basavasagar reservoir into the Krishna river. With heavy rains in Wayanad (Kerala), inflow into the Kabini reservoir has surged, and 1.2 lakh cusecs are being released from the KRS dam due to rain in Kodagu.