    Karnataka rains: Despite heavy monsoon, 67% of lakes remain half-empty

    Despite heavy rains filling Karnataka's reservoirs, many lakes crucial for rural agriculture remain dry. Out of 3,683 lakes managed by the Minor Irrigation Department, 15.1% are empty, and 67.55% have less than 50% water. Tumkur is the worst affected. Only 17.13% of lakes are fully filled, impacting irrigation across the state.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 10:38 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    The monsoon is in full swing across Karnataka, filling reservoirs to the brim. However, many of the lakes crucial for agriculture in rural areas remain worryingly dry. Out of the 3,683 lakes managed by the Minor Irrigation Department, 15.1 per cent are still parched, with not a single drop of water stored.

    Heavy rains have lashed most districts, including coastal, hilly, and southern hinterland areas, filling water bodies and ensuring adequate water supply for agricultural activities. Despite this, some districts reliant on lakes for water are facing severe shortages. Even in areas where lakes contain water, it often cannot be utilized effectively. A staggering 67.55 percent of the lakes have less than 50 per cent water, posing a significant challenge for farming communities.

    Karnataka govt approves extension of Bengaluru nightlife; Bars, shops to open till 1 am

    According to the Minor Irrigation Department, if all 3,683 lakes were filled, they would store 107.78 TMC feet of water, sufficient to irrigate 4.40 lakh hectares. Despite increased rainfall this year, some districts and taluks have not seen enough rain to fill their lakes.

    As of June 27, departmental data shows that 553 lakes are empty. Tumkur district is the hardest hit, with 172 lakes completely dry. Additionally, 1,526 lakes have less than 30 per cent water, and 409 lakes have 31 to 50 per cent water. None of the lakes in Ramanagara, Tumkur, Davangere, Koppala, Gadag, Yadagiri, Bellary, and Vijayanagara districts are 100 per cent full.

    Out of the lakes managed by the Minor Irrigation Department, only 17.13 per cent are filled. Specifically, 564 lakes have between 51 to 99 per cent water, representing 15.31 per cent of the total. Only 631 lakes are filled, enabling them to support agricultural activities. The highest number of filled lakes is in the Malenadu and North Karnataka regions, where heavy rainfall is common. Shimoga district alone has 301 lakes with 51 to 100 per cent water, including 168 that are full. Belgaum has 128 lakes with 50 to 100 per cent water, followed by 123 in Haveri, 88 in Uttara Kannada, and 78 in Chikkamagaluru.

    Across Karnataka, there are a total of 40,998 lakes under the jurisdiction of the Minor Irrigation Department, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and the Water Resources Departments. Many lakes under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department face similar issues as those managed by the Minor Irrigation Department. Despite efforts under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) to desilt these lakes, more than 30 per cent remain uncultivated and not filled.

    Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway service suspended until August 8 as land collapses near Edakumeri

    Here’s a detailed breakdown of the water levels in the 3,683 lakes managed by the Minor Irrigation Department:
    - Empty: 553 lakes
    - 1-30% full: 1,526 lakes
    - 31-50% full: 409 lakes
    - 51-99% full: 564 lakes
    - 100% full: 631 lakes

    The total storage capacity of these lakes is 107 TMC feet, which could irrigate 4.40 lakh hectares of agricultural land if fully utilized. 

