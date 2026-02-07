Bengaluru Metro fare hike has been temporarily suspended following MP Tejasvi Surya’s intervention. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has ordered a review of the Fare Fixation Committee anomalies, providing temporary relief to daily commuters.

Bengaluru commuters can breathe a sigh of relief as the proposed Bengaluru Metro ticket fare hike, originally scheduled to take effect from Monday, has been temporarily suspended. The decision follows intervention by Union authorities after concerns were raised regarding the impact of the increase on daily passengers. The move provides temporary respite for lakhs of commuters who depend on the metro for their daily travel.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tejasvi Surya Highlights Unjust Fare Hike

Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament for Bengaluru South, clarified the matter through a post on X (formerly Twitter). He described the proposed fare hike by the state government as “unjust” and emphasised that Bengaluru already has some of the highest metro fares in the country. Surya added that an additional increase would make public transport unaffordable for many, undermining the very purpose of the metro project.

Union Minister Intervenes to Halt Fare Increase

Tejasvi Surya stated that he had a detailed telephone conversation with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, requesting immediate intervention. Following this, the Union Minister instructed a temporary halt to the metro fare hike. Surya confirmed that the fare revision will not be implemented from Monday, providing commuters with immediate relief.

Assurance to Review Fare Fixation Committee Anomalies

The Union Minister has also assured that he will personally review anomalies in the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) regarding metro fare determination. He further mentioned that if a formal request is received from the state government, the possibility of forming a new committee to examine fare structures would be considered. Surya praised the central government for prioritising passenger welfare and responding swiftly to the issue.

Opposition Leader Seeks Clarification

Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, confirmed that he, along with Tejasvi Surya, had submitted a request to the Union Minister regarding the fare hike.

He added, “Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be arriving in Bengaluru tomorrow, and a final decision on this matter will be taken here.”

The temporary suspension of the fare hike has given commuters some relief, while the city awaits further developments regarding the final decision.

Scroll to load tweet…