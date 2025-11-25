Amid speculation over a Karnataka CM change, Sadhus blessed DK Shivakumar. Congress chief Kharge stated the high command will decide the CM face, while G Parameshwara also staked his claim, calling himself a contender for the top post.

The Sadhus from Varanasi blessed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar during his visit to Bengaluru on Monday and expressed their goodwill for the state leadership.

The sadhus said, "We have come from Kashi. We gave him our blessings." He added that he had conveyed prayers for the welfare of the people of Karnataka.

Speculation Over Leadership Change

Meanwhile, amid mounting speculation over a possible change in the party's Karnataka leadership, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had asserted that the high command will decide on the Chief Ministerial face. "I have nothing to say," Kharge said while addressing reporters outside his residence here. "You have been standing here for three days straight. There is nothing to say about the developments happening here. Whatever happens, the high command will do it. It is not required to worry too much about it," he added. His remarks come amid increasing speculation about a change in the CM face in Karnataka, with the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023 between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar being cited in political circles.

G Parameshwara Stakes Claim

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara implied that he also remains in the Chief Ministerial race. Parameshwara's remarks come in the backdrop of a dinner recently hosted by Congress satrap Satish Jarkiholi for leaders from the Dalit community at his residence."We had dinner together at Satish Jarkiholi's (house). Is that wrong? We also talked about politics during the meeting. As ministers in the government, we discussed the works that need to be undertaken in the departments," he informed.

Parameshwara further stated that leaders from the Dalit community have met to discuss issues, including internal reservation among Schedule Castes (SCs). "We are all like-minded. The fight over internal reservation is over," he said, asking, "Should we not discuss our problems?"

" I have always been in the CM race. In 2013, I was the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). We brought the Congress government to power then. I have never said that I got the government to power alone. Everyone worked together. People voted and made the party win. I was defeated at that time. I don't know what would have happened if I had won. They give the KPCC president a chance. That is not followed in some cases," Parameshwara said.

Siddaramaiah Downplays Debate

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah earlier downplayed speculation about a leadership change in the state, terming it an "unnecessary debate" and attributing it to recent discussions about a cabinet reshuffle. The CM further said that the senior party leadership would take the final decisions on the cabinet reshuffle, as 2 of the total 34 ministerial posts are vacant and would be filled during the reshuffle. (ANI)