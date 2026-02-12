Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar met the Congress leadership in Delhi amid a power-sharing tussle, staying silent on the talks. Meanwhile, an MLA claims 80 party members have backed Shivakumar for the Chief Minister's post.

Amid a perceived power-sharing tussle in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who met with the Congress party leadership in the national capital on Thursday, said that discussions focused on political matters, but declined to disclose details of the meetings.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After the AICC meeting, Shivakumar told reporters, "I don't think I need to disclose whom I met inside 10 Janpath. We are not ready to talk about politics in the streets. We have met our high command and discussed what has to be discussed. Once I came here, we met and spoke about many things; I don't need to disclose that. We came here to discuss political things, not just to breathe air."

Leadership Tussle Heats Up

The leadership tussle within the Karnataka Congress began in November last year, when the government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term. Along with CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara is also in the fray for the top post.

MLA Claims Strong Support for Shivakumar

On Monday, Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain said that at least 80 party MLAs had given Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's name for the CM post to the high command.

Speaking to ANI, Hussain slammed Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah for giving statements in favour of his father and CM Siddaramaiah, and asked him to "act with discipline."

"We have left it for the high command. 80-90 MLAs have requested the high command to give a chance to DK Shivakumar (for the CM post). We are a disciplined party, and we have to behave decently. We don't like him (Yathindra Siddaramaiah) speaking in favour of his father again and again and embarrassing the high command... Every father loves son, and son loves father, but in politics, we have to act with discipline. Provoking others with such statements shouldn't happen," Hussain said.

"We all have in our hearts that DK Shivakumar be given a chance. Everyone is wishing for it, but we shouldn't create any confusion by statements that's why everyone is quiet, and some are speaking between them, I'm clearly saying with an open heart as I said from the first day that DK Shivakumar must be given a chance in this tenure itself, this is my wish," he added. (ANI)